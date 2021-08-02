Simone Biles on Beam, Sport Climbing's Debut and Huge Track Night Top Day 11 Must-Sees

There is no shortage of must-see action on Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics. The GOAT of gymnastics, Simone Biles, returns to the fold on the final day of the women's competition along with gold individual all-around winner Suni Lee, while the highly anticipated Olympic debut of sport climbing is on the calendar in Tokyo.

Allyson Felix, who is on her way to becoming the most decorated women's track Olympian of all time, gets in on the day's activities, while New York's Rai Benjamin looks to medal in 400m hurdles after an injury kept him out of Rio. And let's hope the U.S. women's water polo team fares better against Canada in their quarterfinal than the U.S. women's national soccer team did in their semifinal.

Without further ado, here are our 4 to Watch on Day 11:

1. Simone Biles, Suni Lee Compete on Balance Beam

Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The GOAT of gymnastics is back.

Seven days after exiting the women’s team final, Simone Biles will return to the Olympic gymnastics stage. She will be competing with teammate Suni Lee in the final women’s event, the balance beam.

Biles left the team final last week and has since withdrawn from finals in the individual all-around, vault and floor exercise. Team USA has stepped up without Biles -- Lee won gold in the individual all-around, MyKayla Skinner earned a silver medal in vault and Jade Carey brought home another goal in the floor exercise.

2. Sport Climbing Makes Olympic Debut in Tokyo

Meet athlete, Kyra Condie, as she discusses her inspirational journey from recovery to competing in one of the Olympics newest events, sport climbing.

The long-awaited Olympic debut of sport climbing headlines the Day 11 action in Tokyo.

There are three disciplines in Olympic sports climbing: Bouldering, Speed and Lead. Each participant must compete in all three, and a winner is determined by multiplying a competitor's placement in the various disciplines.

The lowest score wins gold. Beach each competitor must compete in all three disciplines, each climber must have a combination of speed, flexibility and endurance if they wish to reach the podium.

Team USA's hopes for gold in sport climbing rest on the shoulders of Nathaniel Coleman and Kyra Condie. Coleman won three consecutive USA Climbing Bouldering Open National Championships (2016-2018).

Condie is making an Olympic debut that was once thought impossible. Early into her climbing career, it was discovered that she had idiopathic scoliosis and would require surgery. After being told she would never climb again, Condie now has a chance to be an Olympic medalist on a stage before the entire world.

3. Allyson Felix, Women's 200m Headline Huge Night on Track; NY's Rai Benjamin in 400m Hurdles Final

The Tokyo Olympics recently crowned Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Hera the world’s fastest woman, a title she also claimed at the 2016 Rio Games. On Day 11, many of the world’s fastest women will once again compete for a chance at Olympic glory.

The first of two sessions Monday night features finals in the men's 400m hurdles and women's long jump, men's 1500m, men's 200m and women's 400m first rounds as well as women's javelin throw qualification, among other events.

USA's Allyson Felix, who is on her way to becoming the most decorated women's track Olympian of all time, will be featured in the women's 400m, while we'll also see American track star Noah Lyles make his Tokyo Olympic Debut. Lyles is a favorite to medal in the 200m. And New York's Rai Benjamin closes out the Monday night action as he looks to earn his first Olympic medal in the 400m hurdles.

Coming up in the second session early Tuesday: finals in the men's pole vault, women's 800m (featuring Trenton's Athing Mu), women's hammer throw and highly-anticipated women's 200m as well as the men's 200m semis and early rounds in men's 110m hurdles, shot put and the grueling 5000m.

4. Women's Water Polo Takes on Canada in Quarterfinal

Maggie Steffens became the all-time scoring leader in Olympic women’s water polo history as the U.S. beat the ROC on Thursday.

The United States women’s water polo team finished the preliminary group stage with a 3-1 record as the club seeks its third straight Olympic gold medal.

They take on Canada in the quarterfinals. Let's hope they have a better result than the U.S. women's national soccer team did Monday against the same country.

Mackenzie Fischer propelled Team USA with three goals in an 18-5 win over the ROC the last time the Americans were in the pool, while team captain and three-time Olympian Maggie Steffens moved to the top of the all-time Olympic water polo scoring list.

