There is no shortage of must-see action on Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics. Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky look to keep up Team USA's pool domination on the second-to-last day of Tokyo's swimming competition, while the U.S. women's volleyball team looks to stay undefeated

Brooklyn Net Kevin Durant has a chance to surpass Carmelo Anthony as the all-time scorer in United States men’s Olympic basketball history -- and local stars Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad get their first action in the 400m hurdles.

Without further ado, here are our 4 to Watch on Day 8:

1. Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky Look to Continue Team USA Pool Domination

Caeleb Dressel earned his first individual Olympic gold medal and set a new Olympic record in the 100m freestyle on Wednesday.

Swimming events are drawing to a close soon, with Day 8 being the penultimate day for those competitions in Tokyo.

There will be four more medals up for grabs: men’s 100m butterfly, women’s 200m backstroke, women’s 800m freestyle and the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

Caeleb Dressel will have a busy night. The four-time gold medalist will be competing in three different races on Friday night: men’s 100m butterfly final, men’s 50m freestyle semis, and the 4x100m mixed medley relay.

The mixed medley relay is the first-ever mixed-gender swimming race in Olympic history. Dressel swam the butterfly leg in the finals of the 2019 Worlds and will also participate in the Olympic final as well. Regan Smith, Andrew Wilson, Tom Shields and Abbey Weitzeil swam for Team USA during the prelims.

Katie Ledecky looks to add to her impressive collection of Olympic medals in the women’s 800m freestyle final. Ledecky is the defending Olympic champion in the race, winning gold in Rio and setting a new world record.

2. US Women's Volleyball Looks to Stay Undefeated

The U.S. women’s volleyball team beat Turkey in a fifth-set tiebreaker on Thursday.

The U.S. women’s volleyball team looks to stay undefeated as it prepares to take on the Russian Olympic Committee.

Team USA won the first three of its five total group-stage matches. ROC is 2-1.

The Americans won bronze in 2016 and silver in both 2012 and 2008, but Jordan Larson, Jordan Thompson and Co. have a good chance at winning their first gold in Tokyo.

Thompson has been the team’s leading scorer through its first three matches.

3. Women's 100m Highlights Big Day on the Track

Meet the stars of Team USA’s track and field team for Tokyo 2020.

The race that will crown the world’s fastest woman takes place on Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympic Games. While it is certainly the most high-profile race of the evening, there are plenty of noteworthy events happening in track and field.

The first track and field session of Day 8 in Tokyo begins with heats in six events: women’s 400m hurdles, women’s discus throw, men’s pole vault, men’s 800m, women’s 100m hurdles, and the men’s 100m.

New Jersey's own Sydney McLaughlin, who set a new 400m hurdle world record at trials, will be a big name to watch, as will New York City's Dalilah Muhammad. The two women compete in different heats Friday night but could very well see other other later in the 400m hurdle competition.

Don't miss the second session (watch live here) starting at 6 a.m. ET Saturday.

American pole vaulter and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Sam Kendricks is no longer competing after testing positive for COVID-19. Team USA’s medal hopes in the men’s 100m rest on the shoulder of Trayvon Bromwell, who won the 100m final at U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials.

The second session early Saturday will include the marquee race of the day: the women’s 100m. American Sha’carri Richardson was supposed to go to Tokyo a medal favorite in the event, but will no longer compete after being suspended one month for failing a drug test at the U.S. Olympic Track and field trials.

Teahna Daniels, Javianne Oliver and Jenna Prandini all qualified to race in the women’s 100m. They will carry the burden of trying to win the United States' first legal gold since Gail Devers triumphed in 1996. Marion Jones was stripped of the 2000 title for doping offenses.

4. US Men's Basketball Hopes to Make It 2 in a Row

Kevin Durant is currently 6 points behind Carmelo Anthony for the record in Olympics career points. He will likely reach the top spot in his next game on Saturday.

The U.S. men’s basketball team came to Tokyo struggling to find a rhythm in exhibition play. Those struggles continued as they lost their opening matchup to France 83-76, snapping a 25-game Olympic win streak.

Team USA seemed to get back on track Wednesday night against Iran, winning by a score of 120-66 and earning their first win of the Tokyo Olympics.

Next up for Team USA in preliminary Group A play is the Czech Republic at 8 a.m ET on Saturday. Brooklyn Net Kevin Durant has a chance to surpass Carmelo Anthony as the all-time scorer in United States men’s Olympic basketball history. Durant currently sits five points shy of the record (336 points) held by Anthony.

