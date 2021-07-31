Day 9 Must-Sees: Lee on Bars, Skinner for Biles, Wild BMX Final, Fastest Man

There is no shortage of must-see action on Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics. MyKayla Skinner steps in for Simone Biles in the vault final, while golden all-around gymnast Suni Lee gets back on the bars for what's certain to be an epic show.

Americans look to fly high in the BMX freestyle finals Saturday night, while Caeleb Dressel tries to earn more gold in the pool. And get ready for an epic 100m race early Sunday to crown the fastest man in the world. The queen is already named.

Without further ado, here are our 4 to Watch on Day 9:

1. MyKayla Skinner in for Simone Biles on Vault, Suni Lee Back on the Bars

Simone Biles has withdrawn from event finals for vault and uneven bars. USA Gymnastics says she will “continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.”

The United States will compete for a number of medals over the course of the next two days in individual event finals. On Sunday, men compete on the floor exercise and pommel horse, while the women compete on vault and uneven bars.

MyKayla Skinner, an American who was competing as an individual, will get Biles' spot in the vault final. She had the fourth-best score in qualifying but didn't advance to the eight-woman final because only two athletes from any country are allowed.

All-around gold medalist Suni Lee will compete on bars for the U.S. She faces off against Belgian bars specialist Nina Derwael, who Lee bested by just .033 points in the uneven bars rotation of the all-around competition. Jade Carey will also compete for the U.S. on vault. Carey will look to win her first medal at the Tokyo Olympics in this event.

On the men’s side, Yul Moldauer will compete on floor exercise, and Alec Yoder will compete on pommel horse.

2. Trayvon Bromell Sprints to Become World's Fastest Man

Trayvon Bromell tore his Achilles in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Five years later, he is fully recovered and is competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Track and Field competition continues on Day 9 with five events: women’s hammer throw qualifying round, women’s 3000m steeplechase Round 1, women’s long jump qualifying round, women’s shot put final and men’s 400m Round 1.

There are a few Americans to keep your eye on around the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo Saturday. Raven Saunders and Jessica Ramsey will have the chance to medal in women’s shot put. Saunders topped the competition in qualifying on Friday.

Michael Norman, Michael Cherry and Randolph Ross will compete for a spot in the 400m final. Emma Coburn, Courtney Frerichs and Valerie Constien will race in the 3000m steeplechase.

The next track and field events early Sunday feature the men’s high jump final, men's 100m semifinals, women's 100m hurdles semifinals, women's triple jump final, men's 800m semifinals and men's 400m hurdles semifinals, where New York's own Rai Benjamin will race as he hopes to make it to the final.

The session will end with the crowning of the fastest man in the world in the men's 100m final. American Trayvon Bromell will look to bring home gold in the event for the United States for the first time since New York's Justin Gaitlin in 2004.

3. Americans Soar Into BMX Freestyle Finals

According to a study done on the 2016 Rio Olympics, BMX cycling tops the list, with 38% of athletes injured in the event.

Team USA will go for two gold medals in the inaugural Olympic BMX freestyle finals.

Saturday night’s action starts with the women’s final. Americans Hannah Roberts and Perris Benegas finished in the top two spots, respectively, during seeding. Roberts won the world championships in the event in 2017, 2019 and 2021, while Benegas won the title in 2018. The three-time world champion posted an average that was a point higher than Benegas’ during the two seeding runs.

Following the women’s final, another pair of Americans will compete in the men’s final. Justin Dowell and Nick Bruce finished with the two lowest scores in seeding.

Bruce pedaled through an injury during the seeding rounds so that he could reach the final. Dowell will also try to jump up the standings and beat the favorite in Australian Logan Martin.

4. Caeleb Dressel Looks to Leave Tokyo With 2 More Olympic Gold Medals

U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel won gold and broke a world record in the men's 100m butterfly on Friday at the Tokyo Olympics.

The final day in the pool at the Tokyo Olympic Games will feature Caeleb Dressel in two more medal events.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist will swim in finals for the men’s 50m freestyle and men’s 4x100m medley relay. Dressel has already taken home three gold medals in Tokyo and can become just the second athlete to win five gold medals at a single Olympics since 1992, joining former teammates Michael Phelps. He set the fastest qualifying mark in the 50m freestyle, while Team USA has won gold in the men’s 4x100m medley relay in all 14 Olympics where it has competed in the event.

The day’s session also features three more finals: the women’s 50m freestyle, men’s 1500m freestyle and women’s 4x100m medley relay.

American Abbey Weitzel will look to medal in the women’s 50m freestyle in a field with two Australian favorites. In the men’s 1500m freestyle, Robert Finke will go for gold after posting the second-fastest time in the heats. The U.S. will also look to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s 4x100m medley relay, an event where the American team set a world record in 2019.

