Day 15 Must-Sees: TWO USA Revenge Games for Gold, Felix's Last Career Race and Golf

There is no shortage of must-see action on Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics. Kevin Durant and the U.S. men's basketball team get a chance to avenge their humiliating opening loss in the game that counts the most, while USA's Nelly Korda hopes to clinch a gold medal in the women's golf tournament.

Allyson Felix, the most decorated female track and field Olympian in history, looks to add one more medal in what'll be the final race of her storied career. And USA baseballer Eddie Alvarez will become the third person in U.S. history to medal in both the Summer and Winter Olympics in the final against Japan. Will it be gold?

Without further ado, here are our 4 to Watch on Day 15:

1. USA Basketball vs. France in Revenge Game for Gold

Team USA men’s basketball advanced to the gold medal game after defeating Australia in a comeback win.

Team USA lost its opening basketball game to France in an absolute stunner but gets a chance for revenge in the game that counts the most: the gold medal one.

The squad has dominated the competition since its ugly start, beating Iran, Czech Republic, Spain and Australia on its way to a rematch with France.

During the tournament, Kevin Durant passed Carmelo Anthony for most points scored in Team USA history. The United States has won gold in every Olympics since 2008 and looks to continue its streak, with Durant at the helm.

2. Allyson Felix's Looks for One More in Final Track Race of Historic Career

The 35-year-old athlete won bronze in the women’s 400m final on Friday morning, surpassing Jamaica’s Merlene Ottey’s record with 10 medals.

In what will be the last full day on the track, Team USA will look to reach the podium in both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays.

In what will be the final race in Allyson Felix’s historic Olympic career, Team USA will try to send off one of the most decorated Olympians in history with a final medal to add to her collection.

Team USA is the reigning champion in the event and will be gold medal favorites after their blistering qualifying time of 3:20:86.

Kendall Ellis, Lyann Irby, Wadeline Jonathas and Kaylin Whitney made up the qualifying quartet, while Felix is expected to run the final on Saturday morning.

Other final events from track and field on Saturday include women’s high jump, the women’s 10,000-meter race, men’s javelin throw and the men’s 1500-meter race.

3. Showdown Set: USA Baseball vs. Japan for Gold

Team USA beat South Korea on Thursday, paving the way for a rematch against Japan for Olympic gold

America is on the hunt for the first Olympic baseball gold medal awarded since 2008. They will face Japan, who was the only team to beat them in pool play.

By making it to the gold medal game, USA flag bearer Eddy Alvarez became the third person in U.S. history to win a medal in both the Summer and Winter Olympics. And he hopes the one he takes home from this tournament will be gold.

The U.S. baseball team captured its lone gold medal in 2000 when it stunned a favored Cuban team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

4. U.S. Golfer Nelly Korda Goes for Gold

U.S. golfer Nelly Korda has a three stroke lead after three rounds of play in the Olympic golf tournament.

Despite a strong push from Australian Lydia Ko in the third round, American golfer Nelly Korda leads the women's Olympic golf tournament heading into the final round of play Friday evening.

Korda finished Round 3 at -15 after a weather delay. India's Aditi Ashok remains in second place at -12.

Ko and fellow Australian Hannah Green currently sit tied for third with Denmark's Emily Kristine Pederson and Japan's Mone Inami.

Korda, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, had nine birdies and an eagle on her way to shooting nine under par in the second round.

