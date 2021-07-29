4 to Watch: USWNT, Thrilling Track and Field Slate, Rowing Finals and More Swimming

There is no shortage of must-see action on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics. A thrilling track and field slate finally gets underway Thursday with heats in six events and the first medals coming early Friday.

The women of USWNT look to keep their Olympic rebound going in a quarterfinal match against Australia, while the Tokyo rowing competition wraps up with must-see finals in the men's and women's eight.

And Team USA looks to dominate once again in the pool.

Without further ado, here are our 4 to Watch on Day 7:

DON'T MISS THE ACTION: For a complete rundown of all the day's events in Tokyo, visit the streaming schedule page for NBCOlympics.com. Watch every event live there, on the NBC Sports App and connected set-top boxes and catch the highlights in primetime on NBC.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

1. USWNT Battles Netherlands in Quarterfinals

Former President Donald Trump says the U.S. women's national soccer team's opening match loss at the Tokyo Olympics was a good example of "wokeism" causing people to lose.

The U.S. women's national team snuck into the soccer quarterfinals thanks to a draw against Australia on Tuesday.

The USWNT, which placed second in Group G, knows how dangerous the quarterfinal round can be. The team fell to Sweden in the round of eight at the 2016 Rio Olympics, failing to medal for the first time in Olympic history.

The Americans had brought home gold in all four prior Games.

HOW TO WATCH: Catch all the action live on NBC Sports or Telemundo starting at 7 a.m. ET Friday or watch it online right here.

The team has already overcome adversity in Tokyo, though. The U.S. followed up a stunning 3-0 opening defeat to Sweden with a comfortable 6-1 win over New Zealand before drawing Australia to secure a quarterfinals berth.

Now, Megan Rapinoe, New Jersey's Carli Lloyd and Co. turn their attention to fending elimination and winning the U.S. another gold.

The Netherlands has been an offensive force in Tokyo. The Dutch women topped Group F with seven points and scored 21 goals in three games.

MORE: U.S. women tie Australia 0-0, advance to knockout round

2. Thrilling Track and Field Slate Kicks Off in Tokyo

Hurdler Rai Benjamin was given the opportunity to participate in the 2016 Rio Olympics, but a foot injury held him back. Now he is returning for Tokyo 2020, ready to compete against some of the fastest runners out there.

The track and field competition in Tokyo begins with a full day of action.

The first session begins at 8 p.m. ET with heats in six events: men’s high jump, men’s steeplechase, men’s discus, women’s 800m, men’s 400m hurdles and women’s 100m.

JuVaughn Harrison (men’s high jump), Trenton, New Jersey's Athing Mu (women’s 800m) and Mount Vernon, New York-born Rai Benjamin (men’s 400m hurdles) are among the U.S. medal contenders who will begin their events.

HOW TO WATCH: Catch all the first session action in NBC's primetime coverage or stream it live online right here starting at 8 p.m. ET.



Don't miss the second session streaming live right here or on NBC Sports starting at 6 a.m. ET Friday.

The second session begins at 6 a.m. ET Friday and will see the first track and field medals of the 2020 Olympics awarded.

The session features women’s 5000m heats, women’s triple jump qualification, women’s shot put qualification and 4x400m mixed relay heats. Keturah Orji (women’s triple jump), Jessica Ramsey (women’s shot put), Raven Saunders (women’s shot put) and a star-studded women’s 4x400m relay team that has won six straight Olympic titles headline the Team USA participants.

The night concludes with the men’s 10,000m final. Grant Fisher, Woody Kincaid and Joe Klecker will be competing for the U.S.

MORE: NJ's Sydney McLaughlin breaks NYC's Dalilah Muhammad's world record in 400m hurdles

3. Top US Swimmers Vie for Even More Medals

"Get that kid out of there!" is what the swimmer remembers hearing.

Thursday night's swimming slate offers Team USA another chance to dominate the podium with finals in four events: the women's 200m breaststroke, men's 200m backstroke, women's 100m freestyle and men's 200m individual medley.

Lilly King will have her sights set on gold in the women's 200m breaststroke after claiming bronze in the 100m breaststroke, an event where she owns the world record. She will be joined by fellow American Annie Lazor in the final.

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker is the swimmer to beat after she set an Olympic record in the event on Wednesday.

HOW TO WATCH: Catch all the action live on NBC or watch it online right here starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The men's 200m backstroke final will also feature two Americans in Ryan Murphy and Bryce Mefford. Murphy is coming off a bronze medal performance in the 100m backstroke, while Mefford looks to build on impressive swims in the heats and semifinals.

Abbey Weitzeil reached the final for the women's 100m freestyle. She already has a bronze medal in Tokyo as part of Team USA's 4x100m freestyle relay.

The last final of the session is the men's 200m IM featuring Michael Andrew, who posted the fastest time in 200m IM qualifying. Chase Kalisz, who won gold in the 400m IM, failed to qualify for the 200m IM final.

Thursday's session also includes semifinals in the men's 100m butterfly and women's 200m backstroke.

MORE: Finke's first gold and Dressel's emotional win highlight Day 6 in the pool

4. Rowing Competitions Close With Men's and Women's Eight Finals

Some Olympic rowing competitions have been rescheduled due to expected high wind and rain from a forecasted tropical storm

The U.S. rowing team will be seeking medals in two of the sport’s biggest races: the men’s and women’s eight finals.

The U.S. women’s eight won the second heat with the third-fastest overall qualifying time. If the team wants to win its fourth straight Olympic gold, it will have to beat strong competitors from Romania, Canada and New Zealand.

Romania set a world-best time of 5:52.99 in the repechage race, while Canada also beat the previous world-best mark in the same race. New Zealand, meanwhile, won the first heat of the event.

HOW TO WATCH: Catch all the finals action live on CNBC or stream it online right here starting at 6:45 p.m. ET.

The U.S. men’s eight finished second in its heat and third in the repechage race. The team is looking for its first Olympic medal since 2008 and first Olympic gold since 2004. Standing in its way are Germany, Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

After dealing with weather-related rescheduling earlier this week, the men’s and women’s eight finals are the last two rowing races at the Tokyo Games. The final rowing session also includes finals for men’s and women’s single sculls.

MORE: Italy surges to gold medal victory in women's double sculls

In one of Tokyo’s busiest intersections, you’ll find a statue of Hachiko. The Akita dog would wait for his owner at a train station every day after work. When the owner suffered a cerebral hemorrhage, Hachiko still waited every day, for nine years.