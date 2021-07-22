4 to Watch: Opening Ceremony Must-See Moments & More

With the long-awaited Opening Ceremony set to begin at 6:55 a.m. ET Friday (on NBC and streaming live here), there is already plenty of action underway at the Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. women’s softball team won their opening match against Italy, while the women’s soccer team was stunned by Sweden, suffering a 3-0 defeat and snapping a 44-match unbeaten streak.

The Opening Ceremony, which is poised to be a dazzling four-hour broadcast spectacle despite a year-long pandemic delay, will be televised and streamed live from Tokyo early Friday and replayed during primetime on NBC.

Without further ado, here are our 4 to Watch on Day 0:

1. Team USA Flag Bearers & the Parade of Nations

USA Women’s Basketball star Sue Bird and USA Baseball infielder Eddy Alvarez have been selected as flag bearers for Team USA at the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo.

Bird, a four-time WNBA champion, is no stranger to international competition. She has four Olympic gold medals and has won an additional four gold medals at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Alvarez, an MLB infielder, will look to add to his Olympic medal collection as well. Although he does not have Olympic baseball experience, Alvarez won silver in short track speed skating during the Sochi Olympics. He played for the Miami Marlins in 2020, and is in their minor league system this season.

More than 600 American athletes are expected to be in Tokyo to compete at the highest level. Not all of them will take part in the Parade of Nations, as many events are already underway or will take place the morning after the Opening Ceremony.

At the Opening Ceremony, nations will march in according to alphabetical order in Japanese, following the custom of using the host country’s language to determine the order. But this year’s Parade of Nations will have a few special features as well.

The United States will be featured at the end of the parade order. Japan will be the parade’s grand finale, and future Olympic host countries will march just before the host nation. France, host of the 2024 Paris Olympics, will precede Japan, and the United States, hosts of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, will go before France.

2. Who Will Light the Cauldron?

Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP, File

Japan could give the honor to golfer Hideki Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese man to win a golf major when he won the Masters in April.

Or the host nation could go a more symbolic route, finding a current or former Olympian who recovered from COVID-19. At the 1964 Tokyo Games, runner Yoshinori Sakai had the honor. He was born on August 6, 1945, the day that the United States dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

3. COVID-Induced Fan Cap a First

Spectators are banned from attending the Tokyo Olympics as the host city enters another COVID state of emergency on July 12.

Fans are banned from Tokyo-area stadiums and arenas after the Japanese government put the capital under a COVID-19 state of emergency that will last through Aug. 22 because of rising new infections and the highly contagious delta variant. That means these Olympic games will be a largely TV-only spectacle.

The spectator ban was announced by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and agreed to by Japanese Olympic organizers, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, and the metropolitan government of Tokyo.

It was a serious blow for Japanese taxpayers and local organizers of the games, which already had been postponed from 2020 by the coronavirus.

“Many people were looking forward to watching the games at the venues, but I would like everyone to fully enjoy watching the games on TV at home,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said after the ban was announced. “It's gut-wrenching because many people looked forward to watching at the venues.”

Fans from abroad were banned months ago, and the new measures will mean no spectators in stadiums and arenas around Tokyo — both indoor and outdoor venues.

The ban covers Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures — Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba. A smattering of events in outlying areas, like baseball in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima, will allow a limited number of fans.

4. Rowing Competition Kicks Off Tonight

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Competitive rowing action gets underway Thursday for athletes in the sculling events.

Although no American men qualified in sculls, the American women could make it to the medal podium in both the single and double sculls. Kara Kohler is competing in the single, in which she won the world championship in 2019, and hopes to add a medal to her bronze from the quadruple sculls team in 2012.

Gevvie Stone, who was the silver medalist in single sculls in Rio, teams up with Kristi Wagner in double sculls. On the quadruple sculls team, Ellen Tomek and Meghan O’Leary -- who won doubles together in 2016 -- are joined by newcomers Alie Rusher and Cicely Madden.

Ahead in the Olympic rowing competition, Fairlawn, New Jersey, native Tracy Eisser, a 31-year-old born- and-raised Garden State athlete who went to college at Cornell and trained at Princeton, will compete in the women's pair heats.

Eisser, whose time in Tokyo will mark her second Olympic Games, came in fifth in the quadruple sculls competition in Rio and will look to best that this time around in the pair. She and her partner, Megan Kalmoe, won the pair final at the U.S. Olympic team trials and are part of the 30-member Team USA rowing team in Tokyo.

The two raced the quadruple sculls in Rio together in 2016.

HOW TO WATCH: Catch all the action on USA starting at 7:30 p.m. ET or watch live online right here.

