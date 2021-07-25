There is no shortage of must-see action on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics. Six-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky gets her first shot in Tokyo to make it seven when she hits the pool for the 400m freestyle final, while Team USA looks to shake off the rust in the men's team gymnastics final.

Two locals also make their Tokyo Olympic debuts. New Jersey's Morgan Pearson, who holds his brother's memory as inspiration, and Connecticut's Alexis Sablone vies for gold in the Olympic debut of women's skateboarding Sunday night.

Without further ado, here are our 4 to Watch on Day 3:

For a complete rundown of all the day's events in Tokyo, visit the streaming schedule page for NBCOlympics.com.

1. Gymnastics Men's Team Final Kicks Off 3 Events for Team USA

Team USA finished fourth in the all-around qualifying competition on Saturday and will be looking to upset Japan and China in the men's team final.

The team combined to post the highest score on floor exercise in qualification. Sam Mikulak (parallel bars), Brody Malone (high bar), Yul Moldauer (floor exercise) and Alec Yoder (pommel horse) qualified for individual events.

Team USA is seeking its first medal in the event since 2008, while host nation Japan is looking to repeat as gold medal winners.

The action starts at 6 a.m. ET Monday.

2. Katie Ledecky, Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Highlight Swimming Finals

Four more swimming medals will be awarded Sunday night, as finals get underway for the women’s 100m butterfly, men’s 100m breaststroke, women’s 400m freestyle and men’s 4x100m freestyle relay beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Katie Ledecky enters Tokyo ranked second in the world this year in the 400m free, which she won in Rio in a world record that still stands.

She will get her first chance at a medal in Tokyo in the women’s 400m freestyle Sunday night. The six-time Olympic medalist had the fastest time in Sunday’s qualifying.

The U.S. men are also looking to repeat as gold medalists in the 4x100m freestyle relay. Two-time Olympic medalist Caeleb Dressel will make his Tokyo debut in the event.

Finals begin at 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

Torri Huske will be in contention for a medal in the women’s 100m butterfly after finishing with the fourth-fastest time in qualifying on Saturday. Michael Andrew will also be in the mix in the men’s 100m breaststroke after posting an impressive third-place time in qualifying.

Sunday’s swimming slate also includes semifinals in the men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke and women’s 100m backstroke.

3. NJ's Morgan Pearson Looks to Make Triathlon History in His 1st Olympics

Morgan Pearson won't just be racing for himself at the Tokyo games. John Chandler explains.

Vincent Luis, the two-time defending world champion, is favored to win gold in his third Olympics after finishing off the podium in 2012 and 2016. Both Americans, New Jersey's own Morgan Pearson and Kevin McDowell, are first-time Olympians.

Pearson could make a push for a medal, which would make him the first American medalist in the event. The games are bittersweet for him, though.

Pearson had envisioned the moment he would qualify for the Olympic triathlon for years -- but it was a moment that earlier in the race looked as if might have slipped away. Pearson had fallen behind the lead pack after what he said was a bad transition and said he tried not to think about it too much -- especially after falling short in 2016 and missing the Rio Olympics.

That failure led him to re-evaluate his future as a runner in 2017.

"It’s like Happy Gilmore: He wants to be a hockey player, but he knows he’s better at golf!" Pearson said.

His frame and his focus were a perfect fit for the triathlon. His older brother, Andrew, thought so, too.

The men's triathlon starts at 5:30 p.m. ET.

"My older brother, that was a big reason I got into running and swimming," Pearson said.

USA triathlon recruited Pearson, and he was back on a path toward the Olympics. He was able to come back in the race, ultimately finishing third as he punched his ticket to Tokyo.

It was a moment he hoped to share with his brother. But it wouldn't happen.

Ten weeks before the qualifying race, Andrew was gone. He died in his sleep on March 1.

"He's with me every day, every hour," Pearson said. "It was never hard. Maybe that was him keeping me on the gas – that’s what big brothers do."

4. CT Star Hopes to Shine as Women's Skateboarding Makes Olympic Debut

The women’s street event takes place a night after the inaugural Olympic men’s street skateboarding competition was filled with falls. Jagger Eaton took bronze for the U.S., whereas Nyjah Huston disappointed with a seventh-place finish.

There will be three Americans competing: Connecticut's own Alexis Sablone, Mariah Duran and Alana Smith. Duran has won three X Games medals, including gold in the 2018 street event.

Sablone has six X Games medals, highlighted by three street golds. The 34-year-old from Old Saybrook first made a name for herself in the skateboarding world in 2002. Since then she has won three X Games gold medals, two silver, and two bronze, according to her team bio. She is also currently the only pro female on several all-male teams, including Converse and Alltimers Skateboards.

Smith only has one X Games medal, but it was a historic one. Back in 2013, Smith claimed silver in the park event at just 12 years old, becoming the youngest medalist in X Games history.

The three Americans will have to contend with favorites like Japan’s Aori Nishimura, Brazilians Pamela Rosa and Rayssa Leal and a competitive field in order to reach the podium.

Qualifying heats start at 7:30 p.m. ET with final runs starting at 11:25 p.m. ET.

