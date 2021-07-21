Sometimes Olympic sports can be hard to understand for the less-than-versatile athletes among us. Fortunately, most of us know how Legos work. And even more fortunately, some notable members of Team USA are more than willing to explain the intricacies of their events with one of America's most enduring childhood toys.

Here, 12 top Team USA athletes from 12 different events at the Tokyo Olympics show us how their sports work using only Legos (and find out how you can watch each of them compete live when it comes to the real thing right here):

NYC Native Dalilah Muhammad on 400m Hurdles

Running hurdles can wear out even the most dedicated athlete. So can explains the sport using only Legos. Team USA's Dalilah Muhammad explains the 400m hurdles using everyone's favorite building blocks.

Caeleb Dressel on Butterfly

Who better to explain the butterfly stroke than the world record-holder in the event. Watch Caeleb Dressel explain his favorite stroke using Legos.

Hannah Roberts on BMX Freestyle

Seeing BMX riders bust out their biggest tricks on the world's largest stage for the first time at the Olympics will be thrilling. Watching BMX rider Hannah Roberts show us how the sport works with Legos is hillarious.

Nyjah Huston on Skateboarding

Skateboarder Nyjah Huston grinds some Lego rails as he explains the newest Olympic sport.

Brooke Roboutou on Sport Climbing

Sport climbing will make its Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games. To get familiar with the sport, Team USA climber Brooke Raboutou grabbed a bowl of Legos to explain what you will see when competition beings.

Kolohe Andino on Surfing

Surfer Kalohe Andino catches a big lego wave as he explains his sport using the iconic plastic bricks.

Sandi Morris on Pole Vault

How high can you fly when you are jumping off Legos? Pole vaulter Sandi Morris exlpains her sport using the plastic toy pieces.

Bradley Ellison on Archery

Team USA Archer Brady Ellison thinks archery is a pretty simple sport to explain. But can he do it with Legos?

Nevin Harrison on Canoe Sprint

How fast can a boat go in a canoe sprint race? Can a Lego boat go just as fast? Nevin Harrison explains canoe sprint using the popular toy.

Sam Mikulak on Gymnastics 'High Bar'

Gymnast Sam Mikulak is a high-flying act on the horizonal bar, also known as the "high bar." But can he find success explaining the event using Legos?

Vashti Cunningham on High Jump

The ease in which Vashti Cunningham can jump over the high bar is harshly contrasted by the difficulty she has explaining her sport with Legos.

Joe Kovacs on Shot Put

Ever see a big guy play with little Legos? Team USA shot putter Joe Kovacs gives Legos a try to explain his sport.