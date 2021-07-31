Tears, cheers and epic storylines accompany the best athletes in the world on their Olympic journeys. There are hundreds of heroes and each one has a story. Here are just a few of them from Tokyo so far. (See all the latest Olympic news right here.)

Suni Lee's Paralyzed Dad Emotional After Her Gold

Suni Lee's dad, John, shared his thoughts and emotions about his daughter's gold medal in the women's all-around final. She competes again in the uneven bars final early Sunday. Here's how to watch live.

Taylor Swift Hypes Up the USWNT

Taylor Swift narrates this trailer, telling us what makes the United States Women's National Soccer Team so inspirational and meaningful to so many as they continue their quest for gold in Tokyo. Here's when the squad plays next and how to watch.

Sportswriter Dad Covers His Olympian Daughter

Jimmy Roberts narrates the fascinating and unusual story of a long-serving Olympic writer, Pat Forde, who finds himself covering his own daughter, United States swimmer Brooke Forde.

From Near-Retirement to Historic Gold, Lee Kiefer's Journey

Lee Kiefer is the first American woman to ever win a medal in individual women's foil, let alone take home gold -- but it's been a long and winding road to the top.

Trayvon Bromwell Putting Rio Struggles in Rearview Mirror

Trayvon Bromell had an Olympics to forget in Rio, but he's put that experience in the rearview mirror as he prepares to live out his Olympic dreams in Tokyo. Bromwell will compete early Sunday to win the title of world's fastest man alive. Here's how to watch.

Eight-Time Olympian Says Farewell

After competing in her eighth Olympic Games, Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan bids an emotional farewell, following a standing ovation from her fellow gymnasts. She began her Olympic career before Simone Biles was born.

Simone Biles Withdraws From Events to Focus on Mental Health

Five-time Olympic medal gymnast Nastia Liukin reacts to Simone Biles’ decision to exit the women’s team final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health.

Kevin Durant Makes Olympic Basketball History

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant officially broke the all-time U.S. men's Olympic scoring record previously held by Carmelo Anthony in Saturday's game against the Czech Republic.

April Ross Overcomes Devastating Loss

April Ross opens up about learning her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer and explains how her mom has become her biggest inspiration, as she gears up to compete at the highest level in the Olympics.

Caeleb Dressel Moved to Tears After Gold Win

After winning his first-ever individual Olympic gold medal in the men's 100m freestyle, Caeleb Dressel relishes an emotional moment with his loved ones and is left speechless by their overwhelming support. He sees his last action in the pool Saturday.

Thompson-Herah Breaks 33-Year Record to Become Fastest Woman Alive

Elaine Thompson-Herah held off compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to defend her Olympic 100m gold in a Games-record 10.61, assuming the title of world's fastest woman alive; their teammate Shericka Jackson took bronze.