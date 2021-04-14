Get a 1st Look at Team USA's Olympic Closing Ceremony Outfits

As we inch closer and closer to the Tokyo Olympics, Ralph Lauren is unveiling stunning outfits it designed for Team USA.

The fashion brand has been the official outfitter for the team since 2008 and has once again designed a series of closing ceremony outfits that are sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers around the globe.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Team USA's closing ceremony uniform is equal parts crisp, clean and sporty, and Ralph Lauren focused heavily on using sustainable materials and manufacturing practices. So, what can you expect from this year's uniform?

The sleek uniform features a white drawstring jacket with the American flag on the left shoulder; a striped belt made of Repreve recycled polyester; a white Polo shirt, mask and shoes made of U.S.-grown cotton; and white denim pants.

There are plenty of stripes, color blocking and bold graphics in the Team USA collection, all in a patriotic palette, and every item is manufactured in the United States.

Ralph Lauren designed the closing ceremony parade uniforms and apparel collection for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams. Some items from the collection will be available for purchase on RalphLauren.com starting April 14 and in select Ralph Lauren stores and U.S. department stores as well as TeamUSAShop.com this June.

To help fuel its brand's focus on sustainability, Ralph Lauren recently announced a Color on Demand platform that uses a more sustainable cotton dyeing process, and revealed that the process will be used to create cotton products in the Team USA apparel collection. The company also used MIRUM, a leather alternative that's made from renewable resources, to create a patch for the uniform's pants.

Team USA's uniforms are always patriotic, but adding some sustainable touches this year was important to the brand's chief innovation and branding officer and vice chairman of the board, David Lauren.

“Following a year marked by isolation and strife, this summer’s Games are a true testament to the resiliency of the human spirit and the universal power of sport to energize and unite the world,” he said in a statement. “As we come together to celebrate and compete, we must also embrace our responsibility to protect the planet we all call home. As part of this, we are proud to continue to invest in and scale sustainability innovations — dressing our nation’s best and brightest athletes in timeless clothing that has been consciously created.”

Poor Cutiefly and Leafeon. We made a list of Pokemon, real and fake, and asked these U.S. Olympians to tell which was which. Some fared better than others.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: