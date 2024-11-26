Kate Florio triumphed in the Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday, clinching victory just one year after welcoming her first child. During the family’s appearance on the TODAY show a few days later, her son Nikko stole the spotlight, eager to join in on the celebration.

The 1-year-old proudly wore an adorable green and white Eagles letterman jacket emblazoned with "Go Birds" during his morning show appearance. The back of the jacket featured a bald eagle clutching a football.

The enthusiastic toddler eagerly rushed over to the show's hosts as they presented the thrilled Eagles fan with an orange onesie that read, "Wake Me for TODAY.”

Nonetheless, Nikko undeniably stole the show during the segment highlighting his mother, Kate’s impressive victory at the finish line. Kate became only the second Philadelphia resident to win the city's marathon in the past 36 years.

NBC10's Tim Furlong caught up with Katie Florio, the local woman who won Sunday's 2024 Philadelphia Marathon.

Kate shared how she trained for the marathon after giving birth and how her mantra of “my city, my win” propelled her to first place.

She won the first place medal in the women’s division with a time of 02:32:42.1.