Titans fear Derrick Henry suffered season-ending foot injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Tennessee Titans' Super Bowl dreams took a hit Monday morning when it was reported that star running back Derrick Henry suffered a significant foot injury in the team's Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

According to multiple reports, Henry will undergo an MRI on Monday to understand the extent of the damage which is believed to be located in fifth metatarsal in his foot. The Titans fear Henry's injury could potentially end the NFL MVP candidate's 2021 season.

Titans’ RB Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday’s 34-31 win over Indianapolis, sources reported ESPN. Henry is undergoing an MRI today to determine the full extent of the damage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

Derrick Henry broke 5th metatarsal in his foot, MRI will determine if surgery is needed or not and how long he will miss — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 1, 2021

Henry finished with 28 carries for 68 yards in the Titans 34-31 overtime win over AFC South-rival Indianapolis.

The Titans (6-2) have a three-game lead over the Colts (3-5) plus two head-to-head tiebreaker wins. Tennessee plays the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.