Tiger Woods Plans to Compete in the 2022 Masters Tournament

No need to fear, Tiger Woods is here!

Less than 14 months after suffering career-threatening injuries in a car accident, Woods confirmed that he plans to compete in the Masters this week.

Woods answered questions from the media on Tuesday morning at Augusta National concerning his return-to-play plan. “As of right now, I’m going to play,” said Woods. “I’m going to play nine more holes tomorrow. My recovery has been good. I’ve been very excited about how I’ve recovered each and every day.”

The 15-time major winner will continue his pursuit of Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 major championships. Woods won his last major at the 2019 Masters, capturing his fifth green jacket.

This will be the first time he has competed in a major competition since he was involved in a career-threatening car accident in Feb. 2021, yet Woods doesn’t plan on taking it easy.

Tiger Woods believes he can win a sixth Green Jacket this week. #themasters pic.twitter.com/WHjD4BcOcx — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2022

“I don’t show up unless I think I can win,” added Woods. “I love competing and I feel like if I can still compete at the highest level, I’m going to. And if I feel I can still win, I’m going to play. But if I feel like I can’t, then you won’t see me out here.”

Woods was seen practicing on Monday with Fred Couples, which sparked the return-to-play rumors even more. He has had two practice rounds since arriving at Augusta National on Sunday.

The Masters Tournament will take place from Thursday, April 7 to Sunday, April 10.