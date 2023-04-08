Tiger Woods will continue his quest for a sixth green jacket this weekend… barely.

The 15-time major winner made the cut at the Masters Tournament after completing his weather-delayed second round on a rainy Saturday morning in Augusta.

Woods finished 1-over in Round 2, moving him to 3-over for the tournament to finish right on the cut line in a tie for 49th. He bogeyed the 18th hole to move below the then-projected cut of 2-over, but Justin Thomas bogeyed the 17th hole moments later to move the cut line to 3-over.

It wasn’t a smooth first two rounds for Woods, posting eight bogeys and five birdies over 36 holes.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

He cleaned things up in the second round on Friday with one bogey and one birdie in the first 11 holes before play was halted due to weather. That momentum continued when he teed off early on Saturday – with four pars and a birdie in his first five holes – but he closed with bogeys on 17 and 18 as rain picked up.

The five-time Masters winner has now made a record-tying 23 consecutive cuts at Augusta. He’s only missed the cut at the famed tournament once in his career – back in 1996, his second career appearance as an amateur.

The third round is scheduled to begin later on Saturday, but weather remains an issue in Georgia. Golfers battled through rainy conditions while finishing the second round on Saturday morning. Brooks Koepka (12-under), Jon Rahm (10-under) and amateur Sam Bennett (8-under) top the leaderboard with 36 holes to play.