Thunder's Jalen Williams Has Perfect Reaction to NBA Play-In Tournament Berth

The Oklahoma City Thunder are postseason bound.

One of the NBA's best stories in the 2022-23 campaign will continue beyond the end of the regular season after the Thunder clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament on Friday.

The Thunder got help from the Chicago Bulls, who defeated a strategically undermanned Dallas Mavericks squad. The Mavs, who decided to prioritize their protected first-round pick, were eliminated from postseason contention with the loss, locking in the 10-team postseason field in the Western Conference.

After OKC officially clinched, standout rookie Jalen Williams provided the perfect reaction on his Instagram Story.

Williams and Co. will next be hoping to celebrate a playoff berth like Patrick Beverley and the Minnesota Timberwolves did last year when they defeated the Los Angeles Clippers for the 7-seed.

The Thunder were one of the league's worst teams each of the last two seasons and many expected that to be the case again in 2022-23, especially after No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren went down with a season-ending foot injury during the offseason.

But a superstar leap from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander combined with a Rookie of the Year-caliber season from Williams has helped propel the Thunder to a surprising 39-42 season.

It will require two victories for OKC to make its first playoff appearance since 2019-20. The Thunder can't climb any higher than the No. 10 seed, meaning they'll be on the road against the 9-seed in a win-or-go-home showdown. With two days remaining in the regular season, the Thunder's opponent is yet to be determined.

