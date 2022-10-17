NFL

Report: Texans Part With Top Executive Jack Easterby Amid Rocky Start

Easterby was hired in 2019 and before his tenure served as a "character coach" with the New England Patriots during the franchise's second Super Bowl run

By Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Report: Texans part with ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jack Easterby's rocky tenure with the Houston Texans is over after four seasons.

The Texans are parting ways with Easterby, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Easterby served as the team's executive vice president of football operations and had a "major voice" in the organization, per Schefter.

Easterby gained notoriety with the New England Patriots, joining the franchise as a "character coach" in 2013. The Patriots won three Super Bowls during his tenure from 2013 to 2018, and he developed close relationships with several players.

Easterby joined the Texans in 2019 and took over control of football operations in January 2020. He played a key role in Houston hiring his former Patriots colleague, Nick Caserio, as its new general manger, a decision that drew public criticism from former Houston wide receiver Andre Johnson and precipitated the trade of star wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

The Texans have won just nine of their last 38 games under four different head coaches since the start of the 2020 season, so something clearly needed to change in the front office, and it sounds like that change is starting with Easterby.

