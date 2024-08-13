How to attend 2024 US Open Fan Week, free tennis matches, events, schedule

One of the most exciting times of tennis action is upon us: Fan Week at the U.S. Open.

The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center’s fan week attendees will get to experience sights and sounds special to the prestigious Grand Slam and spend time at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium. The best part is that most of the events are completely free of charge.

Whether you're a hardcore tennis fan, a massive foodie or enjoy a night out in the "City That Never Sleeps," there is something for everyone during fan week.

Ahead of the 2024 U.S. Open, here’s everything you need to know about the fun-filled fan week:

When and where is U.S. Open Fan Week?

The weeklong event will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the home of the U.S. Open, in Queens, N.Y., from Monday, Aug. 19, to Sunday, Aug. 25.

How much does U.S. Open Fan Week cost to attend?

U.S. Open Fan Week is free of charge and is open to attendees of all ages. A few premium events require the purchase of tickets ahead of time.

What events are available during U.S. Open Fan Week?

The events to take place during the U.S. Open this year are as follows:

U.S. Open Qualifying Tournament

The qualifying rounds will feature 128 men and 128 women competing for 16 main draw spots in each bracket. The matches will take place from Tuesday, Aug. 20, to Friday, Aug. 23.

Legends of the Open

This is a great opportunity to see some legends take the court again!

Tommy Haas, Garbine Muguruza, James Black and Bethanie Mattek-Sands will heat up Arthur Ashe Stadium with an exhibition match. It is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. ET.

Sounds of the Open

Kick-off fan week with this live concert at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Headlining the event this year is Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling country music singer Dierks Bentley with special guest Chase Rice.

When: Sunday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Marvel Character “Meet & Greet” and Comic Book Giveaway

This daily “meet and greet” collaboration between the USTA and Marvel will feature a variety of Marvel-themed activities, including Marvel character appearances and comic-book signings.

The comic book will feature the world’s biggest tennis stars alongside the Avengers with 15,000 copies to be given away for free.

Dates: Aug. 19-25 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

Heineken Happy Hour

For the second time ever, the event will host a happy hour experience during U.S. Open Fan Week.

Held on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (ET), bring your coworkers or friends to enjoy some music, tennis and drink specials.

Featured Practices for U.S. Open Main Draw

This is an exciting opportunity for fans to see top competitors partake in featured practices on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong and Grandstand between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET throughout U.S. Open Fan Week.

The practices will provide music and entertainment for fans in attendance.

To sign up for the experience, you must get a Fan Access Pass ahead of time. The practice schedule will be up to date at USOpen.org.

US Open Mixed Madness

This new addition to Fan Week is one of a kind: a competitive mixed doubles matchup featuring some of the best tennis players in the world.

Fans get to witness stars join forces and compete at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The pairings include Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios, Aryna Sabalenka and Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton and Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The action is set for Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets can be purchased here with a portion of the proceeds to support the USTA Foundation.

Stars of the Open

The evening event on Wednesday, Aug. 21, will feature an exciting tennis exhibition for a good cause.

This thrilling event showcases the talents of Novak Djokovic, John McEnroe, Carlos Alcaraz, Andre Agassi, Venus Williams, Juan Martín del Potro, Gabriela Sabatini, Caroline Wozniacki, Andy Roddick, Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula all on one court.

Tickets can be purchased here with a portion of the proceeds to support the USTA Foundation.

Flavors of the Open

This newer event gives food lovers the chance to taste a wide range of culinary options that the U.S. Open has to offer.

At Louis Armstrong Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. ET, the culinary experience also gives attendees exclusive access to an evening practice.

Flavors of the Open requires a ticket purchase.

Wilson Junior Racquet Giveaway

Here's your chance to win a Wilson junior racquet on Monday, Aug. 19 - Sunday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

The popular tennis brand is partnering with U.S. Open Fan Week and giving away 10,000 junior racquets.

To enter, adults must register for a free Fan Access Pass and select a time to pick them up on-site with their kids.

Arthur Ashe Kids Day

Arguably the most exciting event of fan week, Arthur Ashe Kids Day is the perfect Saturday outing for families.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24 and is inclusive to people of all ages. Activities go beyond tennis and include face painting, hair beading and braiding, and balloon artists, among many other workshops.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. ET.

A full breakdown of Arthur Ashe Kids Day can be found on USOpen.org.

