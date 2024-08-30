US Open Tennis

WATCH: Friends at US Open drink 60 Honey Deuces. Here's how much they spent

Game, Set, Match... and 60 Honey Deuces.

By Julia Elbaba

A friend group made the most of their U.S. Open visit on Thursday.

Over five hours, these 9 peers decided to rally up and down as many Honey Deuces as they possibly could in an attempt to break their record from last summer.

The iconic cocktail has been the signature drink of the U.S. Open since 2006.

The group said they were three drinks away from surpassing that amount and were aiming to reach 60 cocktails.

If you do the calculations, each friend had approximately 6.5 drinks while the overall cost of the challenge was $1,380.

The talk of the tournament has been the price of these iconic Honey Deuces, which cost $23 a pop in 2024. For reference, the 2023 tournament sold 450,000 cocktails ($22/drink) for a grand total of $9.9 million. To put that number in perspective, that covers the prize money paid to the men's and women's champions this year ($3.6 million).

One of the perks of buying the signature U.S. Open drink by Grey Goose Vodka is that you get to keep the cup, which lists all of the tournament's champions year by year.

One by one, the friends stacked the cups up, creating quite the scene as they walked around the grounds of Flushing Meadows.

The 2024 U.S. Open will offer $75 million in total player compensation, with the main draw men’s and women’s singles champions getting $3.6 million.

