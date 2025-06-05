French Open

Coco Gauff beats Loïs Boisson to set up French Open final against Aryna Sabalenka

The American star will now face world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a blockbuster French Open final.

By Howard Fendrich | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Coco Gauff reached her second final at Roland-Garros by beating Loïs Boisson 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday to end the surprising, upset-filled run by a French wild-card entry who is ranked No. 361.

The victory by No. 2 Gauff sets up a blockbuster championship match against No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday.

Sabalenka is a three-time major champion and earned a shot at a fourth by ending Iga Swiatek’s 26-match French Open winning streak. Sabalenka’s 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 win in the semifinals prevents Swiatek from becoming the first woman to win four consecutive championships in Paris.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

This will be just the second No. 1 vs. No. 2 women’s final at the French Open in the last 30 years.

It's also a rematch of the 2023 U.S. Open final, in which Gauff beat Sabalenka to claim her first major trophy at age 19.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Gauff was the runner-up to Swiatek at Roland-Garros in 2022.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

French Open
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us