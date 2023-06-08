2023 French Open men's final how to watch, schedule, odds

With the 2023 French Open coming to a close, a new champion will be crowned on Sunday.

There's still a lot of work to do for the two men left in the draw before they can set their sights on the tournament's hefty paycheck and iconic trophy.

Whether in the stands of Philippe-Chatrier or from the comfort of your home, you'll want to catch the intense action as it unfolds this weekend.

So here's everything you need to know about the French Open men's semifinal, including how to watch and some of the odds:

Who is in the 2023 French Open men's final?

The final will feature No. 3 Novak Djokovic and No. 4 Casper Ruud.

When is the 2023 French Open men's final?

The final will be on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.

Where is the 2023 French Open men's final?

The men's final will take place on the stadium court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris, France.

How to watch the 2023 French Open men's final:

The men's final will be streamed on NBC and Peacock, beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

Who is expected to win the 2023 French Open?

Novak Djokovic is expected to win the French Open, according to our partner PointsBet. The odds are as follows:

Novak Djokovic, -450

Casper Ruud, +330

