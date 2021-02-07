Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Face Off in Super Bowl 55

Tom Brady is looking to extend his record with a seventh Super Bowl title while Patrick Mahomes goes for his second crown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida. Above, quarterbacks Tom Brady, left, and Patrick Mahomes, right.
Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City have the opportunity to become back-to-back Super Bowl champions on Sunday. What's in their way? Tom Brady, regarded as the greatest football player of all time, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing at home.

CBS will carry Super Bowl 55, which begins with pregame ceremonies at 6 p.m. ET. Kickoff in Tampa's Raymond James Stadium is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

It's the first time a modern NFL title game will be played in the home field of either division champion.

If Kansas City were to triumph again, it would mark pro football's first successful title defense since 2005, when the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl. The Patriots’ quarterback during those consecutive championships? A 27-year-old Brady, now the 43-year-old signal-caller for Tampa Bay.

Brady is looking to extend his record with a seventh Super Bowl title while Mahomes goes for his second crown.

The Brady-Mahomes matchup is the first among players who have won both the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. It’s the sixth meeting between former regular-season MVPs and the second between former Super Bowl MVPs.

The meeting between the two superstars is the largest age differential among starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history at 18 years, 45 days. Tampa Bay’s Brady is 43, and KC’s Mahomes is 25.

Brady, who has said he might play past 45, is only seven years younger than Mahomes’ dad, 50-year-old former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes.

