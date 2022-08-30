Julia’s takeaways from Day 2 of 2022 US Open originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

NEW YORK - The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center looked a little bit different on Tuesday than it did on Day 1.

While the conditions were similar, 88 degrees and humid, the grounds were less crowded because Serena Williams wasn’t on the schedule to play.

Nonetheless, there were still a plethora of incredible matches, including a few too many upsets, making for an exciting atmosphere.

Tuesday night’s match between second seed Rafael Nadal and Australian Rinky Hijikata marked the first time Arthur Ashe Stadium’s roof closed at the 2022 U.S. Open, creating an even louder stadium, speedier court conditions and less breeze.

As we conclude Day 2 of play at the U.S. Open, here are a few takeaways and what to look out for in tomorrow’s action:

Emma Raducanu’s ranking will take big dip after first round loss

The 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu is leaving New York early after a first round loss to France’s Alizé Cornet 6-3, 6-3.

With the loss, the current world No. 11 will lose a total of 2030 points, which will see her dip to a projected ranking of No. 84.

Ahead of the U.S. Open, I asked Raducanu how she was feeling about defending her title and asked if she was dealing with any pressure. She responded, “I think defending a title is something the press makes up.”

After Tuesday night’s loss, she admitted to being excited about having a “clean slate” going forward despite it being “really disappointing” since the U.S. Open is her favorite tournament.

“I'm going to drop down the rankings. Climb my way back up,” she said. “In a way the target will be off my back slightly.”

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, Venus Williams lose in opener

The 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina had a rough first round loss on Tuesday to qualifier Clara Burel by a score of 6-4, 6-4.

Not overly shocking as the 23-year-old from Kazakhstan seemed very down in the dumps on media day Friday after not receiving points for winning Wimbledon last month. She went as far to say that she doesn't feel like a Wimbledon champion.

More disappointing news included tennis legend Venus WIlliams not following her sister’s footsteps, losing in the first round to Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck 6-1, 7-6.

“This is my first major in over a year, so I was finding my space and my rhythm and finding myself out there and getting closer and closer,'' Williams said.

What’s next for Williams?

“Right now I'm just focused on the doubles [with Serena],” she said. The sisterly duo, Venus said, was, “Serena's idea. She's the boss, so do whatever she tells me to do,” her older sister said smiling.

Andrea Petkovic faces emotional farewell from tennis after first round loss

Germany’s Andrea Petkovic was visibly emotional on Tuesday as the 34-year-old had to say goodbye to tennis after her first round loss to Belinda Bencic 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Petkovic made her retirement announcement on Sunday and revealed she was “really devastated the last five days and basically crying every practice.”

The whole match, Petkovic overwhelmingly had the crowd’s support filled with chants and standing ovations.

“I think for me I still love the game, still have a tremendous amount of passion for the game,'' Petkovic said after the match. “It's more the body that is not allowing me to play tennis anymore in a way that I want to play it, train the way I want to train, just play a full season really.”

Petkovic said she will play another European tournament after the U.S. Open but it would be her last time playing the New York Slam.

Coaching from the stands is a positive move

There’s something absolutely magnificent about coaching from the stands at the U.S. Open.

While it seems strange at first as the public is not used to witnessing coaches yelling tips out during matches, it’s something that I feel could be very positive. Not only could the level of tennis be taken to the next level but it’s also entertaining for fans to be a part of.

As a former player, I personally adored receiving coaching during my years in college and wished it continued on tour after I graduated.

Tennis is such a lonely sport. You are out on the court all alone, dealing with significant pressure without having anyone to consult with during competition. Not only that, my level significantly improved getting that real-time advice and strategic decision-making cues.

On Monday night, Nick Kyrgios got mad at his box for not standing up and speaking to him when he was down 0-40.

“Say something!” he yelled. “It's 0-40. God d—!”

So I guess Kyrgios would agree with me that having someone to chat with during a match is a refreshing feeling.

Serena Williams plays under the nights on Wednesday for second round

Even though Serena Williams did not compete on Tuesday, all the chatter around the U.S. Open grounds was about the tennis legend.

On Wednesday, Williams will be back in action facing Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit at 7 p.m. ET.

After Kontaveit’s first round win, she told the press that she isn’t feeling any pressure despite being the tournament’s No. 2 seed.

“I think it's going to be one of those matches this year, that I haven't had too many [of], where I just have no pressure on me,” Kontaveit said. “I'll just get to enjoy and play as good as I can on the day.”

Wednesday night will either mark the continuation of a nice little New York run Williams is having or the end of a legendary career.