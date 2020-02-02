Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs Come From Behind to Defeat 49ers

Super Bowl LIV was played at Hard Rock Stadium in the Miami area

By Barry Wilner

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and the Chiefs overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 Sunday in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs (15-4) were playing in the championship game for the first time since 1970, when they won their only previous NFL title. Coach Andy Reid earned his 222nd career victory, and his first in a Super Bowl.

The Chiefs trailed 20-10 and faced a third and 15 when Mahomes threw deep to a wide open Tyreek Hill for 44 yards. Kansas City scored a touchdown four plays later, and quickly forced a punt.

Sports

Mike Sweetney Jan 31

From Darkness to Light: The Story of Mike Sweetney

Westchester County Jan 31

NY Teen Not Allowed to Compete Against Girls on Gymnastics Team

Mahomes then hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception by Damien Williams that put Kansas City ahead 24-20 with 2:44 to go.

The 49ers reached midfield, but Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked by Frank Clark on fourth down. Williams' 38-yard touchdown run was icing on the cake for Kansas City.

The 49ers (15-4) fell short in their bid for a record-tying sixth Super Bowl title, even though they dominated for 3 1/2 quarters. Garoppolo threw for 219 yards and kept the Chiefs' defense guessing by completing passes to eight receivers.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Super BowlNFL49ers
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us