Raiders' Peyton Barber Makes Special Teams Mistake Vs. Bengals

Peyton Barber is going to want this play back.

The Las Vegas Raiders running back made a major special teams blunder in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. A short kickoff from Evan McPherson trickled toward the sideline near the end zone, and Barber bailed him out by corralling the ball and stepping out of bounds.

Peyton Barber lost his mind in the wrong time..pic.twitter.com/bwVmCUMkA2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 15, 2022

Had Barber put a foot out of bounds before touching the ball, the Raiders would have gotten the ball at their 40-yard line. Instead, they were a few yards in front of their end zone while trailing 10-3.

The mistake nearly proved even more costly once the Raiders’ offense got on the field. Derek Carr was sacked by Sam Hubbard at the 1-yard line and just barely avoided a safety.

Barber’s mental error wasn’t the only self-inflicted mistake for the Raiders in the first quarter. The team also had a handful of false starts in the opening 15 minutes with the Cincinnati crowd playing a major factor.