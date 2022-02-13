Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Dancing Next to Ben Affleck at Super Bowl 2022 Has Us On the Floor

Affleck and Lopez attended the big game at SoFi Stadium

By Mike Vulpo

Ben Affleck, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

She's gonna dance and love and dance again!

As Jennifer Lopez continues to celebrate the success of her new romantic comedy "Marry Me," the actress decided to step away from work and experience Super Bowl 2022 with boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The pair was spotted hanging out at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals faced off in the biggest football game of the year.

And while fans at the game saw the pair on the big screen, viewers at home also got to see the pair when NBC cameras spotlighted celebs in the audience. When the cameras panned on Lopez, she just so happened to be dancing away moments before the Pepsi Halftime Show kicked off.

"That big big #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow Energy," she wrote on Instagram Stories before showing her support for Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and all of this year's performances.

In true J,Lo fashion, the singer dressed to impress for game day with bold sunglasses, a white button-down and big hoop earrings. As for Affleck, he opted for jeans and a dark button-down long sleeve.

