Here Are Some of the Best Commercials in Super Bowl History

Super Bowls have always been more than football. Many people watch with sheer excitement for the commercials, which tend to be deemed some of the most entertaining parts of the experience.

Eyes are glued to the TV during Super Bowl Sunday. This is the ultimate way for companies and brands to showcase their new products to some of the widest audiences possible.

Super Bowl LVI will air on Sunday, Feb. 13, on NBC. NBCUniversal slotted the 30-second spots early on, as the Comcast conglomerate sold out commercial time before the 2021-22 NFL season even started.

Super Bowl commercials were popularized dating as far back as 1979 when Coca-Cola put out their “Hey Kid, Catch!” ad with Steelers defensive tackle Joe Greene, which still marks as one of the best ads in history.

These ads are admired for their intriguing and unconventional humor, their cinematography quality and their crisp use of special effects.

What will Super Bowl LVI bring to the table this year as the Bengals take on the Rams?

Check out these past commercials that made Super Bowl history, the prices of ads then and now and more:

What are the Top 10 Super Bowl commercials of all time?

Coming in at number one is “Hey Kid, Catch!” from Coca-Cola in 1979 (as mentioned above). The ad portrays Pittsburgh’s Joe Greene in the locker room interacting with a young fan who offers him an ice cold bottle of coke.

Next we have Ridley Scott’s rendition of the popular dystopian George Orwell novel “1984” presented in an Apple commercial, introducing the Macintosh.

Then we have Cindy Crawford showcasing Pepsi’s new can in 1992. The supermodel pulls up in a red Lamborghini to a gas station to grab a drink as two googly-eyed young boys watch her sip a fresh can of Pepsi.

At No. 4, we have the 1992 ad for Nike’s Air Jordan VII, featuring Michael Jordan and his co-star Bugs Bunny. The commercial later influenced the 1996 film “Space Jam.”

Jordan appears in another commercial, which lands at the No. 5 spot. The “Showdown” for McDonald’s aired in 1993 and featured Jordan and Celtics forward Larry Bird in a shooting competition, advertising the need for a Big Mac.

In 2002, Budweiser released an ad called “Respect” honoring the 9/11 tragedy. In the commercial, Clydesdale horses honor the fallen heroes by kneeling at Ground Zero. The ad was only aired once on primetime because the company refused to profit off of the sensitive subject.

Coming in at No. 7 is Britney Spears’ “Now and Then” Pepsi ad, which also appeared in 2002. In this particular commercial, Spears and other actors reinvented old 1980s Pepsi ads, offering a new vibrancy to the brand.

Then we have Snickers’ “You're Not You When You’re Hungry” ad in 2010, starring the late first lady of television, Betty White. The comedic legend acts as an underdog football player who rises from the ashes after taking one bite of a Snickers bar.

In 2020, Lil Nas X and Sam Eliott advertised Doritos in an old western portrayal of “The Cool Ranch.” Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” plays as he and Elliot dance, in replacement of an Old West shootout, for the ultimate prize of Doritos. Billy Ray Cyrus cameos at the end to tie the whole thing together perfectly.

And finally, Volkswagen achieved the highest number of views in Super Bowl history with “The Force,” which aired in 2011. A little boy dressed as Darth Vader runs around his house as if he is administering “the force” onto different things like a doll, his dog and even the family’s car. His parents indulge in the fantasy by unlocking the Volkswagen, causing its headlights to flicker and completely satisfying their son who assumes it is his power that is responsible.

How much are 2022 Super Bowl ads?

Right now, NBC is looking at $6 million per 30-second ad during Super Bowl LVI. This is a 9.1% increase from 2021 when CBS implemented $5.5 million and 2020 when FOX also pressed for $5.5 million.

What commercials will be in the Super Bowl 2022?

In addition to the halftime performance featuring five legendary artists, NBC will entertain audiences with the most captivating part of the event. And no, I don’t mean football.

The Super Bowl commercial updates for 2022 are as follows:

Kraft Heinz will not be making an appearance for its second consecutive year, which means Planters will once again not be featuring Mr. Peanut. A reminder: Planters ran Mr. Peanut’s funeral as an ad in 2020.

Similarly, Mars Wrigley, which features Snickers, M & M’s and Skittles, will not have an ad. Fans won’t be happy following last year’s M & M's commercial starring Schitt’s Creek’s very own Dan Levy and Snickers’ 2010 ad featuring the late icon, Betty White.

On the other hand, Kellogg’s Pringles will have an ad and is slotted for a 30-second spot for its fifth consecutive year. “We’re excited to kick off another year by bringing something fun and completely new to our dedicated Pringles fan base and Big Game viewers,” said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles.

Intuit announced their double ad reveal, starting with TurboTax and then finishing in the fourth quarter with Quickbooks. And it’s no surprise that Crypto.com will be airing an ad this year, and this will be their first Super Bowl commercial ever. Actor Matt Damon appeared in an ad for Crypto.com in October. Will we be seeing him again in February?

E-commerce company Rakuten and Cryptocurrency exchange FTX will both debut their first commercials this year.

Nissan will be featured for the first time since 2015, but Hyundai and Lexus will not make any appearances.

And yes, the NFL will have a Super Bowl commercial this year, as well. Last year, the NFL focused on the concept of unity when actor Ross Hutchinson starred in their “As One” ad. In this feature, Hutchinson played NFL Hall of Famer Vince Lombardi, reciting iconic quotes from his coaching days. The NFL, under CMO Tim Ellis, has valued a “helmets-off strategy” that aims to connect plays off the field with audiences on the other side.

That’s all we know for now. Tune in on Feb. 13 for the full enigmatic ad experience.