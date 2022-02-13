Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson to Make Pregame Appearance for Super Bowl LVI

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?
Well this football season, it's a special pregame appearance at Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.
Dwayne Johnson tweeted out that he'll finally fulfill his dream of getting on the field at a Super Bowl.
According to Access Online, the former University of Miami football star will be narrating NBC's tease for the "Super Gold Show" -- the coverage of one of the most unusual days in sporting history where the Super Bowl and Olympics will be running concurrently. He'll also be on the field to give a pregame speech to both teams.
It's not the first time Johnson has been involved in Super Bowl festivities. In 2020, he helped announce the players for the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.