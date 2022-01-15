Bills' Josh Allen, Dawson Knox Combine For Incredible TD Vs. Patriots

What a start by the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo drove the ball deep into New England territory on the opening possession of Saturday's wild card showdown against the Patriots. On a second-and-goal, Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a ton of time to throw but couldn’t seem to find an open receiver. As he scrambled out to the sideline, Allen lofted a pass toward the end zone that initially appeared like a throwaway.

But tight end Dawson Knox hauled in the pass with a sensational grab in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

The incredible connection capped an 11-play, 70-yard drive to give Buffalo an early lead.

Allen was four of five passing for 24 yards and a touchdown on the drive, and he picked up 41 yards on the ground as well.

The Bills' second possession ended the same way as the first: an Allen-to-Knox touchdown. This time, Allen hit Knox for an 11-yard score.

Knox's second TD catch capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive as the Bills went up 14-0 over their AFC East rival.