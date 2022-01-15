NFL playoffs

Bills' Josh Allen, Dawson Knox Combine For Incredible TD Vs. Patriots

The Bills took an early lead over the Patriots in their wild card matchup

By NBC Sports Staff

USA Today

What a start by the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo drove the ball deep into New England territory on the opening possession of Saturday's wild card showdown against the Patriots. On a second-and-goal, Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a ton of time to throw but couldn’t seem to find an open receiver. As he scrambled out to the sideline, Allen lofted a pass toward the end zone that initially appeared like a throwaway.

But tight end Dawson Knox hauled in the pass with a sensational grab in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

The incredible connection capped an 11-play, 70-yard drive to give Buffalo an early lead.

Allen was four of five passing for 24 yards and a touchdown on the drive, and he picked up 41 yards on the ground as well.

The Bills' second possession ended the same way as the first: an Allen-to-Knox touchdown. This time, Allen hit Knox for an 11-yard score.

Knox's second TD catch capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive as the Bills went up 14-0 over their AFC East rival.

