Sugar Bowl postponed after New Orleans attack: New date, time, what to know

The Allstate Sugar Bowl game between Notre Dame and Georgia has been postponed following an attack in New Orleans where a car plowed into a crowd killing at least 10 and injuring dozens.

The game, which was scheduled for Wednesday, will now take place on Thursday at 8:45 p.m. ET (7:45 p.m. CT), according to Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said.

"Public safety is paramount," Hundley said.

The game is scheduled to be played at the Caesars Superdome, a short distance from the attack in the French Quarter at Bourbon and Canal streets.

"We have been in consultation with ESPN, with the College Football Playoff, with the Southeastern Conference, with the University of Georgia, with Notre Dame, all parties, and all agree that it's in the best interests of everybody and public safety that we postpone the game for 24 hours," Hundley said.

New Orleans NBC affiliate WDSU was one of the first to report the postponement.

BREAKING 🚨

Due to tragic situation in New Orleans the 91st Sugar Bowl which is @CFBPlayoff between Georgia and Notre Dame will be moved from Wednesday to Thursday at 7:45pm — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) January 1, 2025

Hundley said more details on the game's postponement will be released in the coming hours.

Earlier Wednesday, prior to the news of the postponement, the Sugar Bowl Committee released a statement reading," The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available."

New Orleans Gov. Jeff Landry has issued an emergency declaration for the city to allow for additional law enforcement resources to be brought in to support security for events at the Superdome as well as for the upcoming Mardi Gras celebration.

"For the citizens out there that are thinking, 'man, do I really want to go to the Sugar Bowl anymore,' I'll tell you one thing, your governor is going to be there," Landry said. "That is proof, believe you me, that that facility and this city is safer today than it was yesterday."

The governor said he will also be bringing in additional military police resources from the National Guard to help provide security.

What is the new date for the Sugar Bowl? When will the Sugar Bowl be played?

The Sugar Bowl will now be played on Thursday, Jan. 2.

What time will the Sugar Bowl be played on Thursday?

The Sugar Bowl will be played at 8:45 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Who is playing in the Sugar Bowl?

The Georgia Bulldogs are playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl.

What channel will the Sugar Bowl be on? How do I watch the Sugar Bowl?

The Sugar Bowl will air live on ESPN and be available for streaming on espn.com.

When was the Sugar Bowl scheduled for?

The Sugar Bowl had been scheduled for 8:45 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Are tickets available for the Sugar Bowl?

Tickets for the Sugar Bowl appeared to be available as of Wednesday afternoon on Ticketmaster.