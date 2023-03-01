shooting

Student Athlete From Chicago Fatally Shot Near Clark Atlanta University

The suspect that killed 20-year-old baseball player Jatonne Sterling on Tuesday remains on the run

By Julia Elbaba

Student athlete from Chicago fatally shot near Clark Atlanta University originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A Clark Atlanta University student-athlete was fatally shot on Tuesday and the suspect remains at large, according to the Atlanta Police Department. 

The victim has been identified by the university as Chicago native Jatonne Sterling, a 20-year-old sophomore who played on the baseball team.

Atlanta police responded to a call near the LYKE House Catholic Center shortly before 2 p.m. where Sterling was pronounced dead. He had a gunshot wound, police said.

There is no suspect in custody, however, authorities believe Sterling knew his killer and was shot during a dispute in the parking lot, according to wsbradio.com.

“Clark Atlanta Athletics send its condolences to Jatonne Sterling’s family and friends. Gone too soon. Please keep Jatonne’s family in your prayers,” CAU Athletics said in a statement on Instagram. 

Police said on Wednesday that the investigation remains "highly active." 

The university is organizing a candlelight vigil where the shooting took place on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., 11alive.com reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Atlanta Police or 911.

