Steph Curry, Warriors Receive Warm Welcome, Gifts From NBA Fans in Japan

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the rest of the Warriors were given a warm welcome by NBA fans in the Tokyo International Airport.

“Excited to be here,” Curry said with a smile after landing. “Flight was cool. Watched some movies, took a couple of naps, got ready to go. I’m locked in.”

Steph, Dray and the Warriors have arrived in Tokyo 🙌pic.twitter.com/rVeNBXzmLZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 28, 2022

It didn’t take long for Jordan Poole to scoop up a souvenir. One Warriors fan gifted the 23-year-old rising star with a cat figurine, meant to bring good luck to its owner.

Poole happily took it and thanked the fan with a fist bump.

A fan gifted Jordan Poole a cat figurine 😻 pic.twitter.com/YPZTSa94nz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 28, 2022

If you didn’t know it already, the “Draymond Green Show” is a worldwide phenomenon. One fan at the Tokyo Airport held a sign donning Green’s newfound nickname, the MVP -- “Most Valuable Podcaster.”

Big fan of the podcast ✅ pic.twitter.com/1cA3zFTGNW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 28, 2022

During the Warriors championship parade in June, Green proudly held up a sign that read "Most Valuable Podcaster." He clearly embraces the nickname.

Now that the team is getting settled in Tokyo, Golden State will begin preparations to launch its preseason schedule. The Warriors play two games against the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena in Japan at 3 a.m. PT Friday and 10 p.m. PT Saturday.