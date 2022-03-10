Steph Curry Greets Heartbroken Fan, Who Cries With Delight Meeting NBA Hero

Heartbroken Steph fan cries joyful tears after meeting NBA hero originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

On Monday night, the Warriors traveled to Denver to face off against the Nuggets for the first of two matchups in the span of four days.

Unfortunately for one Steph Curry fan, her favorite player did not end up traveling with the team.

This young fan was upset Steph isn't playing tonight 💔 pic.twitter.com/ErINaQ2DcL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2022

PJ O'Byrne, a 10-year-old Warriors fan, was in attendance for Monday's 131-124 loss to the Nuggets at Ball Arena, a game in which Curry and most of Golden State's veterans were not on-hand for.

On December 31, PJ turned 10. The one thing she wanted? To go to a Warriors game and watch her favorite player, her father Rory told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke. In attendance with a homemade sign just for Curry on Monday night, young PJ was heartbroken that Steph wasn't there to put on a show.

Fast forward to Thursday night, the Warriors hooked PJ and her family up with tickets to Golden State's second game against Denver this week. This time, Steph was playing and made sure to stop by before the game and say hello.

Remember the girl who was devastated when Steph missed the last game in Denver? Steph Curry just made her year. pic.twitter.com/c9iyGJhuAx — Mike Singer (@msinger) March 11, 2022

Happy tears 🥺



10-year-old Dubs fan PJ, who was heartbroken Monday when Steph didn’t travel to Denver, met her favorite player tonight 🙌pic.twitter.com/tCPtJt508w — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 11, 2022

Most importantly, there were happy tears this time after the Warriors' superstar signed autographs and snapped a photo with the young fan.

After a postponed game, a DNP and a few tears, 10-year-old Dubs fan PJ finally got her birthday wish and met Steph tonight. 🥺@KerithBurke has the full story ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Q9lF5apljY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 11, 2022

There is no surprise that Steph and the Warriors did what they could in order to make it up to her.

After meeting Steph, the Nuggets stepped in and added to the experience.

Remember that girl who was sad that Steph missed the last game against us? Well, the @warriors went all out and got the whole family AWESOME tickets! So, you know we had to do our part and hook them up with some MVP jerseys💙



Bigger than basketball. pic.twitter.com/G4YJ9MA1Ox — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 11, 2022

A Nikola Jokic jersey is great and all, but meeting Steph is priceless.

Certainly a memory that PJ and her family will remember for a long time.