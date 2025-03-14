St. John's vs Marquette in Big East semifinal: Date, time, how to watch

The exciting run of the St. John's men's basketball team continues Friday night in the Big East Tournament's semifinals.

The Red Storm will take on the Marquette Golden Eagles at Madison Square Garden with the chance to take on the winner of UConn and Creighton tomorrow for the finals.

The St. John's Red Storm (28-4, 19-2 Big East) game gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Coming off the school's first outright Big East regular-season title in 40 years, the Johnnies hold the top seed at the conference tournament for the first time since 1986. They’ll play No. 25 Marquette in the first semifinal Friday night at Madison Square Garden, after the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles rallied for an 89-87 win over No. 4 seed Xavier.

After going 23 years without reaching the Big East semis, the Red Storm have made it twice in two seasons under 72-year-old Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino. The resurgent Johnnies are seeking their fourth Big East Tournament title and first since 2000.

St. John's improved to 19-0 at home, including 10-0 at MSG. The last time the Johnnies finished unbeaten at home was the 1931-32 season.

St. John's swept Marquette during the regular season, including an 86-84 overtime victory last Saturday in Milwaukee on Zuby Ejiofor's buzzer-beater in the lane.

When is St. John's vs. Marquette in the Big East tournament?

What channel is St John's vs Marquette? How to watch

The St John's vs. Marquette game will be televised on FOX.

Where is the Big East Basketball Tournament?

The Big East Basketball Tournament is taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.