Social Media Roasts Ed Marinaro After Lengthy Vikings Pick Announcement

The draft is a life-changing event for hundreds of NFL hopefuls. Players wait their entire lives to hear their name called on draft night – and it’s always a moment they’ll never forget.
Well, Ed Marinaro made Andrew Booth Jr. wait a little bit longer than he was hoping.
The former Clemson cornerback was selected by the Minnesota Vikings at No. 42 overall. Marinaro, a former Viking, took the stage and made the moment his own. The 72-year-old “Blue Mountain State” actor was at the microphone for nearly three minutes, telling his life story, bantering with fans and annoying viewers across the world.
Social media quickly grew tired of Marinaro’s act. The draft is three days long already. It felt like Marinaro might never give up the spotlight until a producer went up and hurried him along. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the viral moment:
Booth, 21, had three interceptions and 37 total tackles for the Tigers last season. He might have to produce immediately in Minnesota to make fans forget about Marinaro’s moment.