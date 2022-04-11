Social Media Reacts to Reports of Lakers Firing Frank Vogel

Just minutes before the Los Angeles Lakers ended their season with a comeback win in overtime against the Denver Nuggets, ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski issued a tweet about head coach Frank Vogel's future with the franchise:
Though not official just yet, the post made rounds on Twitter. The main consensus: Why would the Lakers leak that news before the buzzer without even notifying Vogel?
It marks a disappointing end to Vogel's three-year tenure with the franchise, which included the team's 17th championship in 2020. However, despite pairing Russell Westbrook via trade with LeBron James and Anthony Davis with hopes of another title, the Lakers failed to qualify for the play-in tournament.
The report on Vogel is likely the first of many moves the Lakers will make to right the wrongs from the past offseason, but the way the firing was leaked did not sit well with the NBA spectrum:
Some fans got off jokes on the matter:
Now the Lakers will begin a search for a new head coach with James, Davis and Westbrook all still under contract together for at least one more season.