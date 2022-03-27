Social Media Celebrates Saint Peter's Historic March Madness Run

Take a bow, Saint Peter’s.

The MAAC champions’ remarkable March Madness run came to an end on Sunday with a 69-49 loss to North Carolina in the Elite Eight. Despite falling short of the Final Four, the Peacocks still took the basketball world by storm over the last two weeks.

The Peacocks first made headlines with a shocking first round win over No. 2 Kentucky to open the NCAA Tournament. The victory was just the 10th ever by a No. 15 seed over a No. 2 seed in the history of the men’s tournament, but Saint Peter’s was just getting started.

Shaheen Holloway’s team picked up a second tournament win by beating No. 7 Murray State in the second round. It then made history with its Sweet 16 win over No. 3 Purdue, becoming the first team seeded No. 12 or lower to reach the Elite Eight.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No. 8 North Carolina put an end to Saint Peter’s miraculous tournament journey, but before turning focus to a loaded Final Four, people took a moment to celebrate the Peacocks on Twitter:

Saint Peter’s gave us one of the greatest Cinderella runs ever.



⭐ First 15-seed to make the Elite Eight

⭐ Major upsets over Kentucky and Purdue

⭐ Ended Murray State’s 21-game win streak

⭐ Obliterated brackets and captured hearts nationwide



What a run 👏 pic.twitter.com/ozBR6h9vH6 — ESPN (@espn) March 27, 2022

they broke our brackets but stole our hearts

big s/o to the saint peter's peacocks. 1 of the greatest tournament runs ever pic.twitter.com/qKA1mha4e3 — buckets (@buckets) March 27, 2022

Saint Peter’s and Coach Shaheen Holloway embodied the meaning of March Madness and why we love the Cinderella story in the dance. They went out there to prove they belong and did. Thank you for taking us on the journey with you Peacocks. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 27, 2022

The Peacocks magical run is over.



North Carolina beats Saint Peter’s 69-49.



Thanks for the wild ride, fellas. That was incredibly fun. You made us all proud. pic.twitter.com/2CRDhJ911k — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) March 27, 2022

i dont even care lol saint peter's was some of the purest most fun we've had irl and on the internet in like literal years



what a great time — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) March 27, 2022

Hold those heads high, Saint Peter’s. Earned a lifetime of respect and brought a lot of excitement and a lot of joy to many. #jerseycitystrong — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) March 27, 2022

Saint Peter’s… thank you. Greatest Cinderella run ever. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) March 27, 2022

Saint Peter’s coaches and players have nothing be ashamed about. Hold your heads high! You are in the history books forever. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/daNDBs0nI0 — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) March 27, 2022

Saint Peter’s took America on the ride of its life for the last two weeks.



In that time, the country was introduced to a plucky small inner-city commuter school that is built on heart and on hope.



No one will ever forget Saint Peter’s University. #StrutUp🦚 #MarchMadness — James Corrigan (@RealCorrigan) March 27, 2022

Along with the outside support for the team, Saint Peter’s thanked its fans following the defeat:

While Saint Peter’s run is over, it won’t soon be forgotten.