Soccer

Women's soccer has its first million-dollar move. Here's the record fee history

USWNT defender Naomi Girma set the latest record with her move to Chelsea.

By Steve Douglas | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

United States defender Naomi Girma has become women's soccer's first million-dollar player.

The 24-year-old Girma completed her move from San Diego Wave to Chelsea for a reported 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million) on Sunday.

Here's a look at how the record transfer fee (in USD) in the women's game has increased over the course of the century:

2002: Milene Domingues

The Brazilian midfielder moved from Fiammamonza in Italy to Rayo Vallecano in Spain for $310,000.

2020: Pernille Harder

The Denmark forward left German side Wolfsburg to join Chelsea in England for $355,000 (300,000 euros).

2022: Keira Walsh

The England midfielder moved from Manchester City in England to Barcelona in Spain for $513,000 (400,000 pounds).

2024 (January): Mayra Ramirez

The Colombia forward left Levante in Spain to join Chelsea in a deal worth $542,000 (500,000 euros).

2024 (February): Rachael Kundananji

The Zambia striker moved from Madrid CFF in Spain to Bay FC in the United States for $788,000.

