Former Premier League star Wilfried Zaha joins MLS club Charlotte

The 32-year-old spent 10 seasons in England and scored 81 league goals and 90 in all competitions.

Former Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha was acquired by Charlotte on a loan from Turkish club Galatasaray on Wednesday until next Jan. 17.

Charlotte said it has the option to extend the loan through June 30, 2026.

Zaha will be a designated player whose compensation and acquisition cost exceed the $743,750 salary budget charge maximum.

The 32-year-old spent 10 seasons with Palace and scored 81 league goals and 90 in all competitions. He moved to Galatasaray for 2023-24 and spent the first half of this season on loan to Lyon. Zaha also played briefly for Manchester United and Cardiff.

Zaha played twice for England, then switched to Ivory Coast and has five goals in 33 international appearances for his national team.

