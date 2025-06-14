USMNT

Where to watch USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago in Gold Cup: TV, stream, more

The U.S. has a good chance to start the tournament with a win and three points.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. men's national team is in desperate need of a win.

The Stars and Stripes have lost four straight games for the first time since 2007, with Mauricio Pochettino's Gold Cup squad also missing key starters and depth pieces.

Most recently, the U.S. fell to Turkey 2-1 and Switzerland 4-0 in June international friendlies. If the U.S. wants to end the skid and start the Gold Cup on track, up first is Trinidad and Tobago.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Trinidad and Tobago is led by star forward Levi Garcia, but lack quality elsewhere. The U.S. doesn't have its best players, but should still pull through with the victory and all three points.

Here's how to watch the USMNT in its first Gold Cup game of the biannual tournament:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

MORE USMNT COVERAGE

CONCACAF Jun 13

Previewing the 2025 Gold Cup: USMNT schedule, format and how to watch

USMNT Jun 13

USMNT's Christian Pulisic responds to criticism after skipping Gold Cup

USMNT Jun 11

Tyler Adams says USMNT tunes out criticism from former players

When is the USMNT-Trinidad and Tobago game?

The U.S. and Trinidad and Tobago will meet on Sunday, June 15.

What time is the USMNT-Trinidad and Tobago game?

Kickoff time is set for 6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT-Trinidad and Tobago game?

PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif., is the venue for the game.

Where to watch the USMNT-Trinidad and Tobago game on TV

The U.S.-Trinidad and Tobago game will be broadcast on FOX. TUDN and Univision will carry the game in Spanish.

Where to stream the USMNT-Trinidad and Tobago game online

The U.S.-Trinidad and Tobago game will be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports mobile app. TUDN and Univision will stream the game in Spanish on its streaming platforms.

Mauricio Pochettino is an Argentine soccer manager who has taken over the head job of the United States men’s national soccer team vacated by Greg Berhalter. Here are five things you may not know about Pochettino as he prepares to don the red, white and blue.

This article tagged under:

USMNTSoccerCONCACAF
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us