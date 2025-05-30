How to watch the PSG-Inter Champions League Final: TV channel, stream, more

Club soccer's biggest match is here. The 2025 UEFA Champions League Final will feature a matchup between France's premier club and an Italian giant.

Paris Saint-Germain didn't fare too well in the first ever version of league play in the Champions League prior to the knockout rounds. Luis Enrique's side finished 15th out of 36, needing to play two extra games to qualify for the final 16.

PSG's route to the final involved beating fellow French side Brest 10-0 on aggregate in the playoffs, then Premier League clubs Liverpool 1-1 (penalties) in the round of 16, Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate in the quarterfinals and Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate in the semifinals.

Inter finished fourth in league play, going 6-1-1 but having inferior goal differential to Barcelona and Arsenal, both of which posted the same record.

Automatically advancing to the round of 16, Inter eliminated Dutch club Feyenoord 4-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals, German giant Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate in the quarterfinals and Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate in an instant classic semifinal tie.

PSG is led by French winger Ousmane Dembele, a potential Ballon d'Or winner later this year due to his trophies already won this season and goal contributions. Dembele's transition into a false nine in a 4-3-3 has been a gamechanger, with wingers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola all proving capable threats. Goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma has turned in a fine campaign despite a mistake-prone past.

Inter, managed by Simone Inzaghi, is defense first but with technicians all over the pitch, namely forwards Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram in the team's 3-5-2 shape. Alessandro Bastoni is one of the best young center-backs in the world, with Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco elite wingbacks on the flanks. Nicolò Barella is also one of the most underrated midfielders in the world.

Here's how to watch the Champions League final, the last European club action until the Club World Cup:

When is the PSG-Inter Champions League Final?

PSG and Inter will meet on Saturday, May 31.

What time is the PSG-Inter Champions League Final?

Kickoff time is set for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

Where is the PSG-Inter Champions League Final?

The Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany is the venue for the final.

How to watch the 2025 Champions League Final on TV

The final will be broadcast in English on CBS and in Spanish on TUDN and Univision.

How to stream the 2025 Champions League Final online

The final will be available to stream online on Paramount+ and on YouTube in English. Vix will carry the game in Spanish.

What jerseys are PSG and Inter wearing in the Champions League Final?

PSG is designated as the home team, so it will wear its classic navy blue shirt and shorts. Inter, also a primarily blue team, will instead don its third kit this season, a golden yellow color with differing black designs from each shoulder down.

