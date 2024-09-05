Soccer

USWNT's Croix Bethune suffers season-ending knee injury after throwing ceremonial pitch

Bethune, who was part of the U.S. Olympic team that won the gold medal in Paris, had a problem at the Washington Nationals game

Bethune
Getty Images

Washington Spirit rookie midfielder Croix Bethune will miss the rest of the season for the National Women's Soccer League club after apparently suffering a knee injury last week while throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Washington Nationals game.

The Spirit said Wednesday that Bethune, who was part of the U.S. Olympic team that won the gold medal in Paris last month, suffered a torn meniscus “away from training” and won't play again in 2024 while she rehabs the injury.

The 23-year-old Bethune did not travel with the team for last Sunday's 1-1 draw at San Diego.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

“She had a problem making the first pitch in the baseball game," Spirit coach Jonatan Giráldez said after the match. “She is not going to be available this season. It is part of life. You have to keep going.”

https://twitter.com/WashSpirit/status/1828964084059951397

Bethune, the third overall pick in the NWSL draft, has five goals and 10 assists in 17 games.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

She was honored alongside Spirit teammates and fellow Olympians Trinity Rodman, Casey Krueger and Hal Hershfelt before the Nationals hosted the New York Yankees on Aug. 28. She appeared to grimace slightly while walking off the mound after making the pitch.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Soccer
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us