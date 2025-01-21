USWNT, San Diego Wave CB Naomi Girma agrees to world-record Chelsea move: Report

A U.S. women's national team star is about to set a world record.

San Diego Wave and American international center-back Naomi Girma agreed to move to English side Chelsea for a world-record women's transfer fee of $1.1 million, The Athletic's Meg Linehan reported Tuesday.

BREAKING: Chelsea Women have agreed to terms with the San Diego Wave for the transfer of USWNT defender Naomi Girma, sources tell The Athletic.



The 24-year-old is now set to become the first player to earn a transfer fee worth more than $1 million. — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 21, 2025

Girma, 24, is still in the process of negotiating with the Blues, who currently are leading the Women's Super League table as they look on pace to six-peat in the league. The Wave also recently dealt U.S. forward Jaedyn Shaw to the North Carolina Courage, so replacements will be required.

French club Lyon were also in hot pursuit of Girma's signature and wanted to pay a lucrative sum, while other European teams held interest, the report added. Fellow English team Arsenal eventually were not among the final contenders.

The previous record for a women's transfer belonged to Racheal Kundananji, who joined NWSL side Bay FC for $860,000 from Spanish side Madrid CFF.

Current USWNT manager Emma Hayes last coached at Chelsea prior to her switch to the States. Sonia Bompastor left Lyon to take over the Blues' women's team.

Girma joined the Wave in 2022 after a promising collegiate run at Stanford, where she has now developed into one of the world's premier center-backs due to her on-the-ball and anticipation abilities.

Already at her age, Girma has won an Olympic gold medal, NWSL Shield, NWSL Challenge Cup and Women's College Cup along with tournament successes in the Concacaf W Gold Cup and Concacaf Women's Championship. Her individual achievements exceed a dozen, from U.S. Soccer Player of the Year to Concacaf nominations.

U.S. manager Hayes once lauded Girma as the best defender she has ever seen. A move to Chelsea could further bolster her reputation.