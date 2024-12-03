USWNT

USWNT beats Netherlands 2-1 in friendly to end 2024

The U.S. rallied after conceding first in the 15th minute

By Sanjesh Singh

The U.S. women's national team closed out 2024 on a high note.

Despite being far from dominant, the USWNT came back after conceding early to win 2-1 against the Netherlands thanks to an eventual winner via Lynn Williams.

It started in the 15th minute when 18-year-old center-back Veerie Buurman put the Dutch up after heading in a corner past Alyssa Naeher, who finished her last game for the U.S.

Buurman's goal made her the youngest player to score against the USWNT since May 2014.

The young Dutch defender found the net again, but this time it benefitted the U.S. Just minutes before halftime, a deep free kick into the box via U.S. left-back Tierna Davidson saw the ball bounce off Buurman's head and into the Netherlands' net.

Daphne van Domselaar could do nothing about it.

The U.S. then took the lead in the 71st minute thanks to Williams, who entered the game at halftime.

On a transition, Yazmeen Ryan curled a low cross from the right flank into the box that Williams connected with first time, once again not giving van Domselaar a chance at a save.

The U.S. held on for the win in a game where it couldn't sustain pressure as much as it would've liked, though the result will still provide optimism.

The Netherlands finished the game with 58% possession, but also looked to deal damage with 23 total shots and seven on target.

For comparison's sake, the U.S. had five total shots with four on target, a better on-target rate despite having fewer possession and worse pass accuracy.

Emma Hayes' side had a solid sendoff in a year filled with positive moments, such as winning the first ever Concacaf W Gold Cup early in the calendar before claiming the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

The players will return to their respective clubs for the rest of the 2024 calendar, with the next USWNT fixture slated for Jan. 18, 2025. It will be a friendly against Venezuela at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

