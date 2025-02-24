MLS

San Diego FC wins debut match over reigning MLS Cup champs LA Galaxy

Anders Dreyer is now in the history books with his brace.

By Joe Reedy | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Anders Dreyer scored two goals and San Diego FC had a successful Major League Soccer debut, beating the defending MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy 2-0 on Sunday.

Dreyer took advantage of a turnover for the first goal in the 52nd minute. Galaxy defender Emiro Garces slipped after taking a pass from goalkeeper Novak Micovic in the box. Lozano pounced on the loose ball and fired a pass to Dreyer, whose left-footed shot beat Micovic.

The forward sealed the match on a breakaway goal in the 92nd minute.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

CJ dos Santos made three saves to get the shutout.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

San Diego is the 10th club to join MLS since 2017, but only the third to win its first match, joining Los Angeles FC (2018) and St. Louis City (2023).

Miguel Berry had the Galaxy's best chance, a point-blank shot in the 79th minute that dos Santos turned away.

It was the Galaxy's first loss at Dignity Health Park since the 2023 season finale. The six-time MLS Cup champs were missing forward Joseph Paintsil (quad) and midfielder Riqui Puig (knee). Puig is not expected back until early summer.

MLS Feb 20

Notable international players signed by MLS teams ahead of 30th season

MLS Feb 19

Players, coaches in favor of seeing MLS shift to international calendar

MLS Feb 18

2025 MLS season key dates: Leagues Cup, Cup Final, more

Micovic had four saves for the Galaxy.

San Diego plays its first home game on Saturday against St. Louis, but MLS commissioner Don Garber was happy to see a good amount of fans make the drive north. San Diego supporters filled four sections in the upper deck.

“There are many things that have taken a long time to achieve. Getting San Diego into the league has been a long-term goal and objective,” Garber said before the game. “Our league has to constantly remind ourselves we are new, better to get it right than done fast. And ensure when it does happen that you are clicking on all cylinders.”

Here are five things to know about Mikey Varas, first head coach in franchise history for MLS expansion team San Diego FC.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLSSoccer
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us