‘Return Mbappe to PSG': Fans react to Real Madrid's 2-0 loss to Liverpool

Life at Real Madrid continues to be the opposite of smooth sailing for Kylian Mbappe.

The French star has looked extremely ordinary since joining the Spanish giant from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, which continued Wednesday at Anfield.

Madrid went away to Liverpool in Matchday 5 of UEFA Champions League play, where the Reds came away with a robust 2-0 win.

Carlo Ancelotti's side did not have Vinicius Jr., with Federico Valverde at right-back and Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler playing in unorthodox positions as wide midfielders.

Still, Mbappe missed a penalty and did not resemble any superstar qualities he's exhibited in years past. Though Mo Salah also botched a penalty for Liverpool, Arne Slot's side won thanks to second-half goals by Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo.

Here are the best reactions from social media:

Real Madrid fans are bothered about Rodri returning the Ballon D’or when they should be thinking of how to return Mbappe to PSG😂 — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) November 27, 2024

That decade long Mbappé saga just for him to play like this is the absolute pico bello top of irony. If only he’d put in 10% of the effort that Pérez took to get him to Madrid... — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) November 27, 2024

Mbappe moved to Madrid and turned into Marouane Chamakh — Zito (@_Zeets) November 27, 2024

One of the best tackles you'll see from Conor Bradley on Kylian Mbappé ⛔ pic.twitter.com/Ucn29ejXPn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 27, 2024

Been a difficult night for Kylian Mbappe but not all bad news. Still a chance he gets Conor Bradley's shirt to take home. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 27, 2024

Sums up Mbappe’s night and season so far. He’s making a free transfer seem like a waste of money. — Liban (@LibanLDN) November 27, 2024

We are living in a world where Chris Wood is genuinely better than Kylian Mbappe — 𝙇𝙞𝙖𝙢 (@OfficialVizeh) November 27, 2024

Seeing no heart, no effort and no leadership from Mbappe tonight. The opposite of what you wanted to see. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) November 27, 2024

On Mbappe. Looks like a defeated man before he's even touch a ball these days. Every scrap of confidence, self belief his game thrives on is absent. A man that doesn't believe in his own game. That was diabolical. — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) November 27, 2024

The result moved Liverpool atop the league phase after having won all five games with 12 goals scored and just one conceded.

Madrid dropped to 24th with two wins and three losses. It is the last possible spot for knockout play, though there are three league games left to climb the ladder.

