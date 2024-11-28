New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando MLS Eastern Conference Final how to watch, time, more

The 2024 MLS Eastern Conference Final has historic stakes on the line.

The No. 7 New York Red Bulls will take on No. 4 Orlando City for a spot in the MLS Cup Final.

New York has proven to be the Cinderella of a postseason filled with upsets, sweeping the defending champions Columbus Crew in the first round before eliminating rivals NYCFC in the conference semifinals.

Orlando just got past Charlotte (2-1 series win) in the first round before narrowly beating Atlanta United, which eliminated Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 1-0 in the semifinals.

From how to watch the game, the history that could be made and more, here's what to know for the New York-Orlando matchup:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

When is the New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando game?

The Red Bulls and Orlando City will meet on Saturday, Nov. 30.

What time is the New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando game?

Kickoff time is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando game?

Inter & Co. Stadium in Orlando will host the game, as the Lions have the higher seed.

How to watch the New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando Eastern Conference Final

The game will be available to watch through the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City head-to-head 2024

In the two regular-season affairs, Orlando hosted a 1-1 draw vs. New York in March, while the Red Bulls won the reverse fixture 1-0 in June.

Have the New York Red Bulls won the MLS Cup?

No, the Red Bulls have not yet won the MLS Cup. They made the final in 2008 but lost to the Crew 3-1.

Has Orlando City won the MLS Cup?

No, Orlando also has yet to win the MLS Cup. But unlike the Red Bulls, Orlando hasn't made an appearance in the final.

What is the lowest seed to win the MLS Cup?

The lowest seed to win the MLS Cup is No. 4, which has happened four times and most recently in 2021. Orlando could tie the record, while New York could break it.

When is the 2024 MLS Cup Final?

The final will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Mauricio Pochettino is an Argentine soccer manager who has taken over the head job of the United States men’s national soccer team vacated by Greg Berhalter. Here are five things you may not know about Pochettino as he prepares to don the red, white and blue.