Boston's new NWSL team announces name: Here's what to know

It's a historic day in Boston, as the city's new National Women's Soccer League franchise announced its new name on Tuesday.

Sporting colors of green and black, the BOS Nation Football Club (pronounced as "boss nation") will be the 15th National Women's Soccer League franchise. New gear is available now on the website.

The announcement comes after nearly a year of planning by the Boston Unity Soccer Partners, an all-female core ownership group.

The team will officially join the league in 2026 -- playing home games at White Stadium in Boston -- but not without controversy.

National Womens Soccer League

People who live in the area have fought against the renovation of the stadium for the team because they feel a soccer team would lead to more traffic and unwanted noise. In fact, the issue even made it to court back in March, but a Suffolk Superior Court Judge denied the request to stop the proposed and planned renovation.

That brings us to today, a day when fans will have an opportunity to celebrate the new team at a special fan celebration rally at Dick's House of Sport at the Prudential Center in Boston. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., and Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to speak around 7:30.