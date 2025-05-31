Major League Soccer is still growing compared to the top leagues around the world, but it has opportunities -- some current and others looming -- to continue an upward trajectory.

The most prominent current aspect is Lionel Messi. Having the GOAT of soccer playing in the United States has done wonders for the league, with Inter Miami collecting the Leagues Cup in Messi's debut season followed by a Supporters' Shield win last year.

Messi's arrival also meant more stars following suit, such as Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. But while there were some initial concerns that Miami would easily win everything, the parity of MLS proved that wouldn't be the case, as Atlanta United stunned Messi and Co. in the first round of last year's playoffs.

Messi, who turns 38 in June, is still under contract with Miami until the end of the 2025 season. So, during the time he's been in MLS, has the league done enough to grow itself in the post-Messi era? The all-time leading scorer of the New York Red Bulls offered his thoughts.

"When Messi does leave eventually, what do we have to offer? And that's good teams," started MLS Season Pass analyst Bradley Wright-Phillips. "And I know because I watch every week, but it's the people that don't that's going to need convincing."

Wright-Phillips elaborated how it's not just Messi that plays a part in helping bolster the league's long-term success, but how teams currently fare when facing Miami.

"I will say...while Inter Miami has these superstars, if I was a player and I was playing against that side, you're in a short window globally," Wright-Phillips said. "So, the people that are just tuning in to watch Messi and they see them playing against Columbus and Columbus have got 64% possession, that's an eye opener for people who don't normally watch. And then they get to realize, 'Wow, this Columbus side are really good.'

"That's what I like about Messi being here, that's going to keep people watching the league. Performances like that, teams being well coached and seeing stadiums full is what we need to keep showing and projecting."

Then once the 2025 MLS season concludes -- and even when the 2026 campaign kicks off -- all eyes will eventually turn to next summer, when the 2026 World Cup comes to North America.

Though it'll be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada, the majority of games will transpire in the States. Is MLS in a good position to showcase itself to fans outside of the country and expand the fanbase? Wright-Phillips is optimistic.

"I think that's what happened in '94, right?" Wright-Phillips said. "That's what everybody talks about, you get the buzz of the World Cup, you get more fans and people interested. The problem is keeping those people interested...I think we're set up nicely over here for after the World Cup, but at the end of the day it's always going to come down to the product -- what you see visually and the product on the field.

"If we can carry on improving and doing a good job, I see no issue with fans staying and watching globally."

Former MLS player Bradley Wright-Phillips says the U.S. is not going to win the World Cup but explains how the MLS can still build off the momentum of the 2026 tournament to win big on the global stage.