El Tri has done it.

Needing three goals without conceding, Mexico beat Honduras 4-0 in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals Tuesday to reach the semifinals. The aggregate score was 4-2.

Mexico needed to overcome a two-goal deficit suffered in the first leg on Friday. Honduras at home came away with a 2-0 win behind a second-half brace from Luis Palma, who netted in the 64th and 83rd minutes, respectively.

El Tri dominated the ball but couldn't prevent Honduras from creating similar shooting statistics while preferring a transition-based game.

That wasn't the case early on with Mexico back at home. El Tri had 80% possession at the 56th-minute mark, with Raul Jimenez helping claw back into the aggregate score. In the 42nd minute, left center-back Jesus Orozco made a deep run into the Honduras defensive third before whipping in a fast cross to the back-post that found Jimenez.

🚨🇲🇽 EL GOL DE RAUL JIMÉNEZ CON GRAN ASISTENCIA DE CHIQUETE OROZCO! 🔥



pic.twitter.com/YnLtDpNwQT — All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) November 20, 2024

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

It took a while for the second Mexico goal to come despite the increasing possession and, subsequently, pressure on Honduras.

But it arrived in the 72nd minute via a lapse in defensive concentration on Honduras' part. Alexis Vega's outswinging corner from the right eventually landed onto Henry Martin's left foot, who somehow connected on the volley to tie the aggregate at 2-2. Jimenez received the assist for his header as the ball met Martin.

🚨🇲🇽 EL GOL DE HENRY MARTIN CON ASISTENCIA DE RAUL JIMENEZ PARA EL 2-0! 🔥



pic.twitter.com/PWVijWJVrn — All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) November 20, 2024

Martin had just entered the game six minutes prior for Alexis Gutierrez.

Thirteen minutes later, right-back Jorge Sanchez made up for a costly miss with an even harder goal. Vega earned the assist with a lobbed through ball that split the defense.

🚨🇲🇽 EL GOL DE JORGE SANCHEZ PARA EL 3-0 DE MEXICO ANTE HONDURAS! 🇭🇳🔥



pic.twitter.com/XJVkP4BgeM — All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) November 20, 2024

Martin then made it a brace with a penalty in the 96th minute, sealing the deal.

Mexico ended the game with 77% possession, nine shots on target and five big chances. Honduras had it worse, registering just two shots on target with zero big chances.

The U.S men's national team, Panama and Canada also moved onto the semifinals. The next FIFA-recognized international break isn't until March 2025.