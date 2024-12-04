5 players to watch in the LA Galaxy-New York Red Bulls MLS Cup Final

Two of Major League Soccer's founding clubs will face off in the cup final.

The No. 7 New York Red Bulls earned their spot first, becoming the lowest seed to appear in the final. The Red Bulls stunned the No. 2 Columbus Crew, the reigning cup champions, with a 2-0 first-round series sweep. They went on to eliminate No. 6 NYCFC and No. 4 Orlando City in single-elimination games.

LA Galaxy, the No. 2 seed out West, was the only top-four team in the standings to avoid being stunned. They swept the No. 7 Colorado Rapids in the first round and routed No. 6 Minnesota United 6-2 before taking down No. 4 Seattle Sounders, a sleeper team, 1-0.

Saturday's final will be full of intriguing talents on both sides, though arguably the best player, Galaxy's Riqui Puig, won't suit up after tearing his ACL against Seattle but still playing 30 minutes while providing the game-winning assist.

So, which players are the ones who could dictate the outcome? Let's look at five:

RW Gabriel Pec, Galaxy

Pec deservedly won the MLS Newcomer of the Year award after a brilliant regular-season run that has carried into the postseason. The Brazilian left-footed right winger boasts the speed, flair and endurance that makes him pivotal to manager Greg Vanney's 4-3-3 setup.

Including four playoff games, the 23-year-old forward has recorded 19 goals and 15 assists in 37 appearances. Though he won't be able to linkup with Puig, he's proven he can step up on any stage.

AM Emil Forsberg, Red Bulls

New York wasn't expected to make it this far due to its lack of overall quality, but the players have stepped up to the occasion under head coach Sando Schwarz. A key player to that has been Forsberg, who, like Pec, joined the team in the first transfer window before preseason.

Forsberg has appeared in just 23 games, but has logged 10 goals and four assists as an attacking midfielder in Schwarz's back-five system. He's collected years of top-flight experience with RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga and the Sweden national team, so if the Red Bulls are to finish their Cinderella story, they'll likely have to run their attacking game through him.

AM Marco Reus, Galaxy

Speaking of former Bundesliga stars, Los Angeles has one of its own. Reus, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, joined Galaxy late in the regular season, appearing just 10 times after a lengthy free-agency process in which Charlotte FC, among others, sought his signature. But Galaxy eventually won his rights and Reus agreed to join, so far scoring one goal and providing three assists in his minutes.

Vanney gradually deployed Puig and Reus together to maximize his midfield attacking output. However, he'll likely now need to revert to pre-Reus tactics and use the 35-year-old German like he did with Puig initially. Additionally, despite winning the DFB-Pokal twice in Germany, Reus has been known to have a "curse" in finals and big games. Now would be a good time for a reversal of fortune.

ST Lewis Morgan, Red Bulls

Goals win games, and though New York didn't win much in the regular season, players like Morgan have made a difference. The Scottish striker is the team's leading scorer with 13 goals in 33 appearances, along with five assists.

The two-footed 28-year-old can play as a solo striker or an attacking midfielder and can also hold his own on the flanks. He's additionally formed a solid partnership with fellow striker 26-year-old Dante Vanzeir. If it's not Forsberg, Morgan will have to be the one to provide the output.

CB Maya Yoshida, Galaxy

MLS has emphasized star forwards and attacking midfielders as the league continues to grow. Neither team employs elite defenders in that regard, though Yoshida, a 36-year-old Japanese veteran, was solid in his prime and can play as a RCB or LCB.

Yoshida joined the Galaxy in 2023 and has years of experience in the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga, making him a suitable captain for the team. L.A. has weaknesses on defense, but it has offset those woes by simply pouring in goals. But it will need a more stable showing from its defenders, so Yoshida will need to ensure his defensive line is up for the task.

Honorable mentions

John Tolkin, Red Bulls: A 22-year-old left-back who can help in attack and has also been called up to the U.S. men's national team, representing the program at the Paris Olympics.

Joseph Paintsil, Galaxy: The veteran left winger has formed a lethal partnership with Pec, scoring 13 goals with eight assists in 33 games. They arguably are the best wing duo in MLS.

